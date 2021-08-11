LOUISVILLE, KY – Juniors from across the United gathered for “Shorthorn Safari” in Louisville, Kentucky to celebrate the 53rd National Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference during the week of June 21 to 26.
Juniors attend NJSS to exhibit Shorthorn cattle, strengthen their professional skills and gain industry leading knowledge. This year this event brought in 452 juniors from 28 states to compete in fun-filled activities, contests and competitions. A total of 803 head of cattle were entered to exhibit in the shows.
Winners included:
M&M 5177C BLACKBERRY 061 shown by Raygan Harrison, Greensburg, Ind., a daughter of COLBURN PRIMO 5153 and SULL SULL MYRTLES PASSION ET was the Division II Champion Female.
