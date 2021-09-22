HAYDEN - The Hayden Historical Museum’s hours of operation are 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays and 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. These hours are in effect until Memorial Day.
Visits can also be arranged by calling 812-592-8445, by messaging on Facebook, or by e-mailing haydenmuseum@gmail.com.
Organizations and civic groups are especially welcome to tour our facilities. PPE supplies are on hand and arrangements for social distancing can be maintained.
The museum features a research library and an exhibit area with several different displays to highlight Hayden and Spencer Township’s heritage.
To celebrate the museum’s 30th anniversary, a special exhibit called ‘Where Did It All Begin? has been created. It features a gallery of photographs to highlight the museum’s building projects from 1990 to the present.
Some of the other attractions include the Gallery of Agricultural Leaders, a pre-1900 bedroom, a 1939 kitchen, a 1965 living room and a mid-1950s school classroom. There are also displays for the veterans from the community, the eight pro baseball players from Hayden, and a special area to honor former Indiana governor and Hayden native Edgar D. Whitcomb.
The museum’s largest exhibit is the old Sinclair gas station. First built along U.S. Highway 50 in 1926, this building was moved to the museum property in 2001. Volunteers used an old photograph to restore the station to the way it looked in 1947.
In 2014, a monument was erected for Edgar D. Whitcomb and it is located in the side yard of where he grew up in Hayden. The marker highlights Mr. Whitcomb’s life and career as a veteran of World War II, a politician and a sailor who navigated around the world by himself.
The newest attraction for the museum is the building that was opened in 2015. "A Place Called Yesterday" is devoted to show what home entertainment was like before the days of electricity. Visitors can see and hear the various antique musical instruments and devices that require no electricity or battery power. This building also contains a display of an almost complete collection of LIFE magazines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.