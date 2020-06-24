GREENSBURG - If you know Mark Keillor, you know he just keeps going and going - and why shouldn't he?
His ideas, combined with others, made a difference in Decatur County and other areas. You may know Mark Keillor, or at least heard of him. He is a 1967 graduate of Greensburg Community High School. He served in Vietnam after graduation. When he returned after service there, he enrolled in the Urban and Regional Studies program at Ball State University where he said he studied virtually "all things community." What he learned has served him well over the years.
The curriculum included economics, environment, sociology, anthropology, political science, geography, history and planning, and it was all taught from a community perspective. After graduation from college, he worked for civil engineers and surveyors, which he believes was an excellent compliment to college classes and contributed even more to his education. "The work experience," he says, "helped me learn about public infrastructure, community decision making, project financing, and local politics."
Then comes 1986 when the Greensburg Area Chamber of Commerce (as it was known then) had an ambitious idea to help the community grow by recruiting new industry.
Mark said, "I was fortunate to be chosen as Decatur County's first economic development director. During four years, we attracted GECOM, Hitachi Powdered Metals, Steel Technologies, Valeo Engine Cooling and Nipro Pharma."
In addition, during those years there were expansions at Delta Faucet, Indiana Wire, Greensburg Tool and Die, O'Mara Foods, KOVA, and other smaller firms. That all led to a 10% increase in the population of Greensburg by 2000. Millions of dollars were invested in public infrastructure, housing, community services, and education.
Mark next worked at Indiana Gas (now Vectren) by helping other cities achieve what he had helped achieve in his hometown. He said that those years are when he began to observe that "our existence is about three things: quality of life, relationships, and money. Everything we have and hold dear falls in one of those categories."
Then he took his next career move to Strategic Development Group, a consulting firm in Bloomington.
"We worked for governments, non-profits and businesses conducting research and planning projects," he said. "Here again, though the details were different, the answers to each challenge was found in those essential three areas: civics, economic literacy, and leadership."
Finally, Mark decided to take life easy and retired and moved to the Cincinnati area. He had made many friends here, though, so he comes back to Decatur County often. Many of those friends doubt that he is actually taking it easy, and they are right! Several years ago his knowledge of those essential areas of civics, economic literacy and leadership were stuck in his head and he began thinking that he had some unfinished business. Maybe just one more time? Yes, one more time would he teach others what he knew.
That's when his American Pie Seminar came into being.
Mark said, "Two lessons I learned early in economic development were 1.) Everyone wants a piece of the American Pie and 2.) What’s good for the neighbors is good for us. These lessons were the origin of the American Pie Seminar. The American Pie Seminar is an event where we teach civics, economic literacy, and leadership as they relate to quality of life, relationships, and money. Quality of life is provided by economic development and economic development is, by definition, a community process."
From what Mark explained, I think the American Pie Seminar teaches us things about our community that we never knew and how to assist in helping our community be all that it could be and should be. Sure, I was convinced I knew most of it, but that was not true. By the way, you can learn more at www.markkeillor.com/the-seminar.
Mark adds, "I think the events of 2020 emphasize the need for civics and social studies education. World citizens share much more than that which makes us different. Communities are groups of organisms with something in common. As we work together to understand community living, we advance the interests of all the individual members."
You can also help the progress of civics education in our communities. On the American Pie Seminar website, click on "Click here" to access the Civics, Leadership, and Economic Literacy Survey and answer the 12 simple questions. Responses are organized by zip code and Mark can determine the needs in Rushville, Batesville, Greensburg, and other cities, towns, counties, and regions.
