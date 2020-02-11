GREENSBURG - February is here with several special events such as Valentine's Day and Presidents' Day. Another event we have been celebrating several years is American Heart Month.
Here are just a few facts I found that might be of interest.
Did you know that people who have a close relationship at home, work or in their community tend to be healthier and live longer?
Healthy tips
Be more physically active. Aim for 30 minutes of activity five days a week.
Maintain a healthy weight.
Eat a healthy diet.
Quit smoking.
Reduce your stress; join with a friend for some exercise or other activity to help.
Get enough sleep.
Keep track of your heart stats.
I thank Christopher for this information, and am happy to share the following healthy recipes.
Lemon Feta Chicken
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts halves ( 4 oz.)
2 - 3 T. lemon juice
1/4 c. crumbled feta cheese
1 tsp. dried oregano
dash of pepper
Place chicken in a 13 by 9 baking dish coated with cooking spray; pour lemon juice over chicken; sprinkle with feta cheese, oregano and pepper. Bake uncovered at 400 degrees until thermometer reads 165 degrees or 20 to 25 minutes. Makes 4 servings
Almond-topped Fish
1 T. butter
1 small onion sliced
4 cod or haddock fillets (6 oz. each)
1 tsp. seasoned salt
1/2 tsp. dill weed
1/4 tsp. pepper
1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 c. reduced-fat mayonnaise
1 T. minced fresh parsley
1 T. lemon juice
2 T. sliced almonds - toasted
Place butter in a 13 by 9 in. baking dish. Place in a 400 degree oven until melted. Spread butter over bottom of dish and cover with onion slices. Arrange fish over onion. Sprinkle with salt, dill and pepper. Combine Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, parsley, and lemon juice; spread over fish. Bake uncovered at 400 degrees until the fish easily flakes 18 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with almonds.
Apples and Onion-topped Chops
4 tsp. oil divided
4 boneless pork loin chops ( 5 oz. each)
3 c. sweet onion slices
2 medium apples, peeled and slices
1/2 c. water
2 T. brown sugar
1 T. cider vinegar
1 tsp. garlic powder
salt and pepper to taste
1/4 tsp. crushed dried rosemary
In a large skillet, heat 2 T. oil over medium high heat, cook chops until browned, about 3 minutes on each side. Remove meat and keep warm. In the same skillet, cook and stir onion in remaining oil until golden brown about 7 minutes. Add apples slices cook and stir 3 minutes longer. Combine water, brown sugar, vinegar, garlic powder, salt and pepper and rosemary. Stir into skillet. Bring to a boil. Return meat to pan. Reduce the heat; cover and cook until the apples are crisp-tender. and the chops are done 8 to 10 minutes.
Now, here are a couple of sweet treats for Valentines Day!
Cherry Cheesecake dessert
Filling
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/4 c. sugar
1 T. flour
1 tsp. vanilla
1 egg
Crust - 1 roll ( 18 oz. ) refrigerated sugar cookie dough
Topping - 2 can cheery pie filling and 1/2 tsp. almond extract
Heat over to 375 degrees. In a medium bowl, beat filling ingredients until well blended; set aside. Remove cookie dough and place in a greased 9 by 13 baking dish. With floured fingers, press dough evenly in bottom of pan. Spoon and spread filling evenly over crust. Bake 17 to 20 minutes or until edges begin to brown. Cool completely about 40 minutes. Spread topping ingredients over top and store in refrigerator. Makes 12 servings.
Rocky Road Freezer Pie
1 1/2 c. half and half
1 pkg. (small ) instant chocolate pudding mix
1 8 oz. carton frozen whipped topping, thawed
1/3 c. semisweet chocolate chips'
1/3 c. miniature marshmallows
1/3 c. chopped pecans
1 graham cracker crust
Whisk the cream and pudding mix for 2 minutes. Fold in whipped topping; stir in chips, marshmallows and pecans. Freeze until firm. about 6 hours. Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving. Makes 8 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.