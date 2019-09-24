Steve Heck lives in Boston, Massachusetts, now, but he has never forgotten his early years of growing up in Decatur County. Many readers will remember Steve, who grew up here and has splendid memories of those years, especially Greensburg and Adams. He graduated from GCHS in the class of 1971, the last class to graduate from the building that is now the junior high school.
In the 1971 yearbook for Greensburg High School, there is a picture of Steve playing the piano. He not only still plays, he teaches piano.
He said, “A song I wrote titled ‘Midwest Memories’ was written for Greensburg and Adams, Indiana. A couple of the lines in the beginning of that song go, ‘I can still remember walking down a dusty road back in ‘62 when I heard the sound of a distant train I ran so fast...,’ and that is referring to Adams, Indiana. I loved the town and my friends. Great memories!”
You can hear the song and learn more about the wonderfully talented Steve Heck at Steve Heck@piano.com. All of the songs featured in the album are original compositions inspired by his Midwest background.
“The tunes are poignant reminders of our past and current experiences living life as Americans.” he said.
Steve started taking piano lessons when he was six. His older brother, Bill, had been taking lessons, and when Bill would play his lesson Steve would then play it by ear. When he started lessons from Mrs. Rhodes he would listen as his teacher played the song for the next week and then play it by ear at his next lesson — until the teacher caught him and made him learn to read music. He stayed with Mrs. Rhodes until he graduated. While in school he played the saxophone, later sang in the choir and after graduating he joined a local rock band touring the Midwest.
He said his band teacher was Mr. Marvin and his choir teacher was Jean Taylor. Steve also said, “There was always music in our household. My father played guitar and played for small dances.”
Steve’s parents were Wilbur (d. 1999) and Mildred Vansickle Heck (1995). They are buried at Hebron Cemetery in Adams Township. Wilbur was a veteran of World War II.
Not long out of school, Steve had the opportunity to play with the Byrds, Richie Havens, Peter Yarrows (from Peter, Paul and Mary), the Allman Brothers and jazz legendary saxophone player Joe Henderson.
Then he heard about a school in Boston called Berklee, the preeminent institute of contemporary music and the performing arts, offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs at its campuses in Boston, Massachusetts, and Valencia, Spain. Berklee’s commitment to arts education is reflected in the work of its students, faculty, and alumni, hundreds of whom have been recognized with Grammy, Tony, Oscar, and Emmy awards.
Steve enrolled at Berklee in 1973. After graduating from the school in 1978 he played in the Boston area at several well loved places. He has been teaching at Berklee College of Music since 1991 and recently received his 25 year award.
In 2003, the “Steve Heck Room” was created through a donation by art and music philanthropist Stan Hatoff. The room is used for meetings, lectures, receptions and performances.
Steve said he has never had any plans to retire.
“I’ll just keep making music and making people happy,” he said.
