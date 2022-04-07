INDIANAPOLIS - Hello, Dolly! is back on stage at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, and seeing the show was an absolute treat.
My fiance and I always look forward enjoying a night out with dinner and a play and this show is definitely not one to miss! Dolly and the cast were hilarious and the show is a comedic breath of fresh air.
Hello, Dolly! is based on the play "The Matchmaker" by Thorton Wilder. It follows the story of Dolly Levi, who is a sassy and driven woman who knows exactly what she wants and how she is going to get it. She spends her time trying to find the perfect match for rich bachelor Horace Vandergelder, all the while she is determined to have him all for herself.
Suzanne Stark (Shear Madness, Phantom, The Sound of Music) stars as Dolly Levi, with Ty Stover (Annie, Beauty & The Beast) as Horace Vandergelder. David Schmittou returns to reprise the role of Cornelius Hackl. David Buergler (Shear Madness, A Christmas Carol, Phantom) plays Barnaby Tucker, and Shelbi Berry (A Christmas Carol, Phantom, Beehive) plays the role of Minnie Fay.
Hello, Dolly! is on stage through May 15 at Beef & Boards on the north side of Indy, just south of I-465 and Michigan Road. Tickets include a dinner buffet and select beverages, and range from $51 to $76. Parking is always free.
For tickets, call the box office at 317-872-9664 or visit beefandboards.com.
