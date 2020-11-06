NEW CASTLE — Henry Community Health and its Women & Children’s Unit have been recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association, for its commitment to infant and maternal health.
The INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program was developed to implement the delivery of best practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health. This is the program’s first year.
Henry Community Health was recognized as a Hospital of Distinction based on implementing best practices in five key areas: infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use and obstetric hemorrhage.
“Receiving this recognition is validation of the outstanding care we provide the community. Our skilled physicians and nursing team ensure our new moms and babies receive not only safe care but a truly exceptional level of care,” stated Paul Janssen, president and chief executive officer.
“Dr. Romel Antolin, Dr. Bruce Benninger, Dr. Lin Lu, our team of pediatric hospitalists along with our highly skilled nursing team have made achieving a high level of exceptional care and safety their top priority,” Janssen continued.
“Henry Community Health is committed to the health, safety and wellness of the moms and babies in our community. Our Women’s and Children’s Unit team put the patient in the center of everything we do. Our team is very honored to be recognized for our commitment in these five important areas surrounding the health and wellness of our moms and babes,” said Melissa Hethcox, director of the Women’s and Children’s Unit at Henry Community Health.
Henry Community Health’s recent expansion to provide OB/GYN services in Cambridge City, along with its 24/7 Pediatric Hospitalist Program and commitment to remain Baby Friendly accredited continue to keep it on the forefront of infant and maternal health issues and needs.
The HCH Pediatric Hospitalist Program provides newborn care 24 hours a day by board certified pediatricians who have trained in children’s hospitals and neonatal intensive care units. Henry Community Health is a designated “Baby-Friendly®” Hospital by Baby-Friendly USA. This designation shows our commitment to providing support, education and the resources necessary to promote breastfeeding for our new moms.
Information provided
