CARTHAGE - Every year in the spring, The Future of Carthage sponsors a $1,000 scholarship for a graduating Ripley Township senior. The scholarship criteria includes grades, community service and need. The recipient must commit to continuing education after graduation with the intent of pursuing a degree.
Each applicant will be asked to submit their completed application by May 15 to:
Mary Shannon
7096 W 900 N
Carthage, IN 46115
Applications can be obtained from Rushville, Knightstown, and Eastern Hancock school counselors or by requesting one by email from Marick01@msn.com.
Each applicant will need to submit the following information on or before May 1, 2021:
- The completed application forms
- An official transcript through the fall semester of their senior year.
- Sealed rating sheets (attached) from three adults: one from a work supervisor, one from a teacher/coach/counselor, and one from a community member.
Each applicant must participate in a short interview scheduled with the scholarship committee on May 15 at the Carthage Community Center before a decision is made concerning the scholarship winner.
In the next few weeks, you will be reading about an exciting addition for the Hidden Gem scholarship fund. Sandy Black, author of “Oh Those Old One-Room Schoolhouses and the Children They Taught” has committed to helping develop the Carthage Scholarship Fund with the goal of adding an additional scholarship in 2022. Black will be coming to the Carthage library in May for a reading and book signing. Look for more details in future Carthage Corner articles.
Upcoming Events in Carthage:
- Homemakers on the Go, March 23, 7 p.m., Carthage Community Church
- Friday Night Jam, March 26, 6 p.m., Marick Event Center
