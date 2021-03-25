“Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.” – Psalm 118:1, NIV
This Sunday is Palm Sunday. Yes, move closer to Easter Sunday and spring. This is a wonderful time of the year, but I say that about four times a year as we change seasons. Spring brings new life with it as we watch the plants spring forth and we are also reminded that Our Lord, Jesus Christ, died on the cross but was raised from the grave and we celebrate that.
Beginning with Palm Sunday, we enter Holy Week. Holy Thursday is a time we remember when The Lord instituted Holy Communion. Good Friday we are aware of His sacrifice. On Saturday we wait, and then Sunday we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. Yes, His love endures forever.
Sara’s mother was emotionally abusive. When Sara was growing up, her mom would withhold affection and comfort if Sara did something she didn’t like. Sara tried to please her mom but she never received the support and kindness she so desperately longed for.
Sara was left feeling like she had to earn the love of those around her. She spent a lot of her time trying to be good enough. She worked hard on every project to prove herself. She was quick to help others in the hopes that they would like her.
One day, she joined a local quilting group. She did it because she had always been interested in various craft. What she found was a group of tight-knit women who poured into her. She began to receive the affection and motherly advice she’d craved for years.
As she allowed herself to bloom, Sara began to understand that God’s love for her wasn’t like her mom’s. God’s love for her was unconditional and unchanging.
His love didn’t depend on her actions or inactions. It wasn’t something that would be taken away if she made a mistake or had a bad day. God’s love was always there for her, no matter what.
God, thank You for loving me unconditionally. Sometimes I struggle with this concept. Remind me when I’m feeling alone that Your affection doesn’t depend on my actions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.