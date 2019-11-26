GREENSBURG - Have you seen the 2020 calendar the Decatur County Historical Society publishes each year?
Yes, it's here in time for Christmas gifts for ourselves and to give to others. I had nothing to do with it. Charity Mitchell said Executive Director Carrie Shumaker put it together this year. And she did a fine job, too.
What I want to know, but won't do it the easy way and ask, is where the front photograph was taken? It looks to me that it might be in Saltcreek Township as you go from 46 into New Point. Or another guess is that it might be in Sandcreek Township not far from where we turn to see the covered bridge. What do you think? No, I haven't asked Carrie; I want to discover the place on my own. That is, unless a reader comes up with the location.
The annual calendar has been created by the Historical Society and those at the society's museum for many years. The one in 2008 was photos and brief history of churches in the county, and the next year it featured photos of the tree on the Courthouse Tower or images that were influenced by the tree. Ginny Garvey came up with the idea, and believe me, it was immediately popular with members and non-members of the society. Sure, we've given them as Christmas gifts to those former residents who no longer live here. It sparks a bit of nostalgia. Of course, they make great gifts for anyone when it comes down to it. They are still only $15.
Something that I especially like about this year's calendar is that it has a special and interesting title: "Get Lost In Decatur County." Doesn't that make you a bit curious? Well, this year's calendar was created from an 1876 Decatur County Township map and town maps from 1882.
Also, various county maps from years gone by that show where many of the smaller towns, post offices and railroad stops were. A message on the calendar states that the information about each of the townships can be found in "Harding's 1915 History of Decatur county, Indiana" and in the files at the museum (222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg).
There is a really cute display of a very old auto with a girl driving that states, "I am joyriding in Decatur County, Indiana and you Auto be here." Something that can sure come in handy is that the hours and days the museum is open is on each page, not obtrusive, but a help. Many is the time I've had to call to find out what the hours are. I forget that I'm forgetful!
This year, each township has a page of its own and a picture of something in that township. For example, in Adams Township the picture is of the town of Adams with its buggies and horses and streets and buildings as it was in 1900. Jackson Township has a photo of a Sardinia gas station and a map of the township. Each township has a map of that particular township plus a photo of something within the township. Some pages have a photo of the main town that was laid out.
But wait! We all know that there are more than nine pages in the calendar and 12 months in the year. There are 16 pages, not counting the actual monthly calendar, so can you guess what's on the extra pages? This will seem strange to some readers, but I especially appreciate the unobtrusive ads at the bottom of each page. They are small but each one is valuable to those of us who love the historical society and museum because they chose to support the society and museum. That's important in our county. There is Don Meyer, Scheidler Glass, Kova, WTRE, Game Plan Graphics, Tree City Properties, Pekin Insurance, Storie's Restaurant, Elliott Insurance, Rolfes, Garvey, Walker & Robbins, First Federal, Shirks, Baird, Tom Barker Video, Tree City Stitches, Maddux Moving Storage & Auction, Decatur County Community Foundation, and Storie's Restaurant.
By the way, be sure to visit the museum from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 for the annual Christmas Open House. The Christmas Tree Auction will happen again this year. Bidding begins at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 and closes at 3 p.m. Dec. 14.
You can see the calendars (and purchase them) at the Historical Society Museum, 222 N. Franklin, or Magnolia Mercantile, 128 N. Franklin Street, for $15.
