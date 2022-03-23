GREENSBURG – Here is a list of coming events hosted by the Historical Society of Decatur County.
March 26: 2 to 3 p.m. – Museum gallery, “What They Wore Underneath.” Donna Swinford will share what ladies wore under their clothes from mid-1800 to the early 1900s.
April 2: 7 to 8 p.m. – Museum gallery, “1959 Greensburg Centennial” film. The 1959 Greensburg Centennial was filmed by Fred Craig. Tom Barker will be talking about the film and the work he did to put it on DVD.
April 9: 6 to 8 p.m. – Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg, “Historical Society Annual Dinner and Program.” The Presbyterian Women have a wonderful meal planned for us this year. Larry Rueff will present his book “A History of the Railroads in Decatur County, Indiana.” Copies of the book will be for sale at the dinner. Tickets for the dinner are $15 per person. RSVP by March 29. To make reservations call 812-663-2764 or email dechissoc@etczone.com.
April 30: 2 to 3 p.m. – Museum gallery, “How to Make a Historical Costume.” Donna Swinford will give tips on how to make your own historical costume. The Historical Society is planning to have a Historical Costume Contest later in the year.
May 7: 7 to 8 p.m. – “An Early Greensburg Enterprise: The Erdmann Family Cigar Manufacturing Business.” Phillip Jackson Jr. will share the history of the Erdmann Family’s Cigar business that was located on the east side of the Courthouse Square.
May 14: Noon to 5 p.m. – “Township Tour Part 1.” Pick up a map and booklet at the Historical Society museum for a self-guided tour of the county. Part 1 includes locations in Adams, Clinton, Fugit and Salt Creek townships. Some of the locations will be open for people to tour and learn more about that part of the county. Save your maps and booklets for next weekend for the second half of the county!
May 21: Noon to 5 p.m. – “Township Tour Part 2.” If you don’t already have one, pick up a map and booklet at the Historical Society of Decatur County museum for a self-guided tour of the county. Part 2 includes locations in Washington, Jackson, Sand Creek, Marion and Clay Townships. Some of the locations will be open for people to tour and learn more about that part of the county.
The Historical Society of Decatur County is located at 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg.
Call 812-663-2764 or email dechissoc@etczone.com for more information.
