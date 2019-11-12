DECATUR COUNTY – It seems it is time to think about and all the coming events leading up to the holidays. We see many holiday craft shows this time of the year. Here are a couple mentioned in the newsletter.
November 22 and 23, a show at Expressions sponsored by WTRE and Expressions, and a Holiday Sunday fun day Bazaar Sunday, Nov. 24 at Bonita’s home. For more information on these, just call the Extension Office and ask for Bonita. They sound like a fun time.
With Veterans Day over, I hope we all had a chance to thank a veteran or attend one of their events.
As we come to the Thanksgiving season, let us think of all the things we are thankful and not just the food or black Friday sales. This year, one of our daughters, who just built a new home, is having our family Thanksgiving. She says she has plenty of room and mom don’t need to cook. Butm of course, I am bringing the rolls and making the dressing (I volunteered). It is always great to get together with family and we have a new great granddaughter this year!
We visited a couple of different quilt shop lately. I get lots of ideas of crafty items. I always like to make some little favor for everyone at Christmas or Thanksgiving, so this year I saw coasters made of scraps from quilt blocks, but they had them priced at $3.99 each. I have plenty of scraps left, so I am making a set of coasters for each family. I hope I get them done before Thanksgiving so they can enjoy them for the holidays.
I saw fresh cranberries in the market so it is time to think about a different way to use them. Here are few recipes that you may want to try.
Pear Cranberry Sauce
2 1/2 c. cubed peeled ripe pears (about 3 pears)
1 c. water
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1 stick of cinnamon, broke in half
1 12 oz. pkg. of fresh or frozen cranberries
1 – 1 1/4 c. sugar
In a saucepan, combine the pears, water, ginger and cinnamon. Bring to a boil. reduce heat, simmer uncovered for 5 minutes, then stir in cranberries and sugar. Bring to a boil and reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 10 to 12 minutes or until cranberries pop and sauce is slightly thickened, stirring several times. Discard cinnamon sticks. Mash sauce if desired. Cool, cover and refrigerate. Makes about 2 cups.
Cranberry Salad
1 small box of raspberry gelatin
1 small box of strawberry gelatin
1 c. cranberries
1 orange, peeled
5 unpeeled apples
1 c. sugar
Put cranberries, orange and apples through the blender. Add sugar. Prepare gelatin according to package directions. Chill until gelatin starts to thicken, then add fruit. Add nuts if you like.
Hot Turkey Salad
(You may want to try this with that leftover turkey.)
4 c. cooked turkey
4 hard-boiled eggs
2 T. minced onion
2 c. cut up celery
1 can cream of chicken soup
2/3 c. mayonnaise
Mix all together. Top with 2 c. grated cheese, crushed potato chips and almonds.
Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes.
Sweet Potato Ice Cream Pie
2 c. graham cracker crumbs
3 T. sugar
1/2 c. melted butter
1 15 oz. can of sweet potatoes
1/2c. brown sugar
2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1 tsp. grated orange peel
4 c. softened vanilla ice cream
1 8 oz. kool whip
Combine crumbs, sugar and melted butter and press into a greased 9-inch deep dish pie pan and refrigerate 30 minutes. Place sweet potatoes, brown sugar, spice and orange peel in a food processor; process until smooth. Add ice cream and process until blended. Spread evenly into crust. Freeze, covered, 8 hours or overnight. Remove from freezer 10 minutes before serving and spread on Cool Whip. Makes 8 servings.
