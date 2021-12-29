The Extension Homemakers would like to wish everyone a happy and healthy New Year. We hope everyone will take all health precautions to stay safe in the new year.
We had a very nice Christmas with the family. I think we all need to be thankful that we can enjoy the holidays with our family and friends. It is also nice to get cards from our neighbors and family. It is always nice to hear from friends at Christmas and especially those who send pictures of their families that you don’t get to see often. Just a reminder, we still do have a post office that we can use to send cards and mail. I guess I still feel safer going that route.
I like to keep our Christmas tree and decorations up until after New Year’s to enjoy. I have already put a puzzle together that we got for Christmas. We also got several word search books, other books and puzzles. But I think I need to finish up a couple of quilts that I started and also start on another one. So I am sure I can stay busy when our spring weather leaves and winter comes back. Maybe we will have snow for Easter.
Here are a few recipes to try. After the holidays it is time to try something new and different!
Crispy Country Chicken
1 cut up chicken – 3 to 3 1/2 lb.
1/2 c. Miracle Whip
1 tsp. oregano leaves
1 c. crushed cornflakes
1/4 c. grated cheese
1 tsp. garlic salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
Mix Miracle Whip and oregano and brush on chicken. Mix cereal, cheese, garlic salt and pepper. Coat chicken with cereal mixture and place in a 13 by 9 inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until baked through
Mock Ham Loaf
1 lb. hamburger
1/2 lb. ground wieners
1 egg, beaten
1 tsp. salt
pinch of pepper
Glaze
3/4 c. brown sugar
1/2 c. water
1/2 tsp. ground mustard
1 T. vinegar
Mix together and half of the glaze with meat mixture, then put in a loaf pan. Put remaining glaze on top and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
Garlic Bread Sticks
1/2 c. margarine, melted
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. parsley
8 slices of white bread
Trim crusts from bread, if desired. Spread both sides of bread with margarine. Sprinkle with garlic powder and parsley. Cut each slice into 4 sticks. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes. Top with shredded cheese.
Tomato Hamburger Soup
2 medium potatoes, diced
1 c. tomatoes, diced
1/2 lb. hamburger
2 T. onion
2 c. tomato juice
3 c. milk
Cook potatoes until done. Add diced tomatoes. Fry hamburger and cook onion until brown and drain. Add to potatoes. Mash with potato masher. Then add tomato juice and heat, do not boil. Season with salt and pepper.
Apple Salad
2 boxes of lemon Jello, mixed as directed on package. Refrigerate until partly set, then add fruit.
1 medium sized can of crushed pineapple , drained
3 diced apples
3 sliced bananas
Topping
1/2 c. pineapple juice
1/2 c. sugar
1 T. cornstarch
Cook topping until thick; cool. Mix together with 1 c. of whipped topping and spread over fruit and top with crushed nuts if desired.
