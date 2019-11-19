DECATUR COUNTY – I believe everyone is in more of a hurry for Christmas to get here this year than they have every been before.
I see so many people already have their decorations in place. There are a lot of outside decorations up, too. I guess I have to get in gear and clean a path in my house for my family as they will be here for Thanksgiving, according to my granddaughter. I’m glad they still want to go to Grandma’s.
I have been wracking my brain to think of what I want to fix. I will start with a turkey and go from there. I tried to think of some things different from what I’ve fixed in the past, but haven’t gotten too far. Cranberries, sweet potatoes and pumpkin are starters.
There are lots of recipes for these that I’ve never made. I’m sure I will come up with more than enough for everyone. I’ve been saving containers for take home food for all of them.
There have been a lot of craft fairs, but I haven’t been to any of them. I find more than enough ideas on Pinterest. I have found some ideas for decorations as well as gifts. Now that I have the ideas, all I need is time to do them!
FROSTED PUMPKIN BARS
4 eggs
1 cup salad oil
2 cups sugar
1 small can pumpkin
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 cups flour
Frosting:
3 ounces cream cheese, softened
6 tablespoons butter, softened
3/4 pound powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon milk
Mix oil, eggs, and sugar. Add pumpkin. Mix well; add dry ingredients and mix well. Pour into greased and floured cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Mix frosting and spread over cool pumpkin bars.
BUTTERSCOTCH YAMS
6 medium yams, cooked and quartered
1/2 cup dark corn syrup
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 half and half
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoon margarine
Place yams in 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Bake at 325 degrees for 15 minutes. In a saucepan, mix syrup, sugar, half and half, cinnamon, salt, and margarine and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil for 5 minutes. Pour over yams. Bake for 15 minutes more, basting often. Serves 6.
CRANBERRY CRINGLES
1 cup margarine
2 eggs, beaten
1 teaspoon soda
4 cups flour
1 pound cranberries, fresh or frozen
1 cup coconut
1 cup nuts (optional)
1 cup buttermilk
2 cups brown sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon orange peel
1/4 teaspoon red food coloring
Grind cranberries. Set aside to drain. Cream margarine and sugar. Add eggs, orange peel and food coloring. Sift together dry ingredients. Add alternately with buttermilk; fold in cranberries and coconnut. Chill dough slightly, about 1 hour. Drop by teaspoonful onto lightly greased cookie sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 13 to 15 minutes or until finger leaves no imprint.
CRANBERRY SALAD
2 small packages raspberry gelatin
1 1/2 cup hot water
1 can whole cranberry sauce
3 large apples, diced small
1 16-ounce can crushed pineapple
1/2 cup diced celery
Dissolve gelatin in hot water. Add cranberry sauce and stir until smooth. Add pineapple, apples, and celery. Stir until mixed. Refrigerate. Serves 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.