GREENSBURG - I was just thinking back to my school days. When it was near Thanksgiving, we always made and colored pictures of the Pilgrims and, of course, turkeys. My children and grandchildren have done the same thing. We need to think back to the first Thanksgiving celebration. Those people were very thankful for a good harvest and wanted to share with their families and the Indians. They were also grateful to the Lord for what they had.
Today, we need to have those same concerns when we think of our Thanksgiving celebrations. We need to be concerned about our neighbors and friends who may not be as well off as we are. There are many ways we can help those in our community with food, clothes and other basic needs.
The Extension Homemakers want to wish everyone a happy and blessed Thanksgiving. Of course, that family get-together with a delicious meal and time to share memories is very important. We need to thank the farmers for the food, even though maybe the harvest was not as good as expected. Just be thankful for what we have.
Here a few recipes you may want to try with those Thanksgiving leftovers. Sometimes I think the leftovers are just as good as the original!
Thanksgiving Leftover Casserole
3 c. turkey shredded
1 1/2 c. cranberry sauce
4 c. mashed potatoes
2 c. corn
2 c. turkey gravy
1/3 c. milk
4 c. stuffing
1/4 c. chicken broth
Combine turkey and cranberry sauce; spread evenly on the bottom of a 9 by 13 glass baking dish. Evenly press on mashed potatoes and sprinkle on corn. Mix together milk and leftover gravy and spread evenly over potatoes and corn. Sprinkle on leftover stuffing and lightly drizzle chicken broth over top. Cover with foil and bake at 400 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until heated through. This makes 12 servings. You may want to just make half.
Leftover Thanksgiving Salad
1 c. shredded cooked turkey
1/2 c. cubed cooked ham
1/2 c. sweetened dried cranberries, chopped
1 hard-cooked egg, diced
2 T. chopped fresh basil
1/4 c. mayonnaise
salt and pepper to taste
Combine turkey, ham, cranberries and basil. Stir in mayonnaise and salt and pepper.
This is great served on toasted rustic bread.
Bread Pudding
2 c. milk
4 c. coarse bread crumbs (use leftover dinner rolls or other leftover bread)
1 /4 c. melted butter
1/2 c. sugar
2 slightly beaten eggs
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 c. raisins (could use leftover cranberry sauce or applesauce )
1 tsp. cinnamon
Heat milk to scalding and pour over bread and cool. Add remaining ingredients and pour into a buttered 1 1/2 qt. casserole. Bake until silver knife inserted in pudding comes out clean. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. Makes 6 servings.
Fruit Pizza
1 pkg. of sugar cookie dough
1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese
1 c. powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
Assorted fresh fruit , such as bananas, kiwi, strawberries, oranges, grapes, etc.
Roll out cookie dough and place on a floured pizza pan. Poke with a fork and bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool completely. Mix cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla. Spread over dough. Arrange fresh fruit on top and refrigerate. Serve in triangular pizza slices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.