INDIANAPOLIS – MOKB Presents has announced the lineup and dates for Holler On The Hill 2019.
This year’s festival will take place Saturday (Sept. 21) and Sunday (Sept. 22) at Garfield Park with performances by Citizen Cope, Mt. Joy, Nikki Lane, Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Justin Townes Earle, Murder By Death, John Moreland, Kristin Hersh, Lilly Hiatt, American Aquarium, Red Wanting Blue, Will Hoge, SUSTO, Briston Maroney, The Wild Reeds, Katie Pruitt, Erin Rae, Brent Cowles, Left Lane Cruiser and more.
Single day and 2-day weekend passes are on sale now at holleronthehill.com.
“Our vision for Holler On The Hill is to create an accessible, affordable, family reunion-like atmosphere that features some of the best songwriters and performers making music right now,” said festival director and founder Josh Baker. “We’re not competing with the big festivals. We’re perfectly content creating a boutique music experience that is driven by the fans. Through the curation and production of over 350 shows annually through MOKB Presents and HI-FI, we’ve developed a trusted loyal audience of music lovers and artists. It’s this unique collaboration with the artists and fans that has paved the way for this annual gathering.”
Late Night Shows will take place at local venues on Friday (Sept. 20) and Saturday (Sept. 21) including HI-FI, White Rabbit Cabaret and Duke’s featuring performances by Whiskey Wolves of the West, Vincent Neil Emerson, Jesse Malin, Cody Ikerd & the Sidewinders, Heaven Honey and more.
On Saturday (Sept. 21) at HI-FI, the festival will continue the traditional collaboration with The Songs of Soul & Seed, its all-star revue hosted by Whiskey Wolves of the West featuring special guest performers from Holler On The Hill. Late Night Shows require an additional ticket and are not included with a festival ticket.
TICKETS
Holler On The Hill offers a limited capacity of only 5,000 tickets per day, with single day general admission lawn and reserved section tickets available. Ticket prices will increase after Labor Day weekend, buy early and save. Tickets are on sale now at holleronthehill.com.
HOLLER ON THE HILL INFORMATION
Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22
1 to 10 p.m.
All ages welcome.
A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit community organizations focused on supporting the festival mission of raising awareness for family farms and conservation including Garfield Park Farmers Market, Indiana Forest Alliance, Indiana Farmers Union, and Indianapolis Parks Foundation. Additional partners will be announced in the coming weeks.
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Holler On The Hill is made possible by sponsors Eskenazi Health, Hope Plumbing, Sun King Brewery, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Old Forester Bourbon, Captain Morgan Rum, Don Julio Tequila, Ash & Elm Cider Co., Punch Bowl Social, Old National Bank, Eskew Law, and Indy Parks & Recreation.
ABOUT HOLLER ON THE HILL AND MOKB PRESENTS
What began as a grassroots effort to bring more local music to smaller venues in Indianapolis has bloomed into one of Indiana’s most powerful promotional voices. Since its inception in 2008, MOKB Presents has produced more than 2,000 of Indiana’s top entertainment events and now produces nearly 150+ events annually, introducing nationally-touring acts like Sturgill Simpson, The Lumineers, Alabama Shakes, Tyler Childers, Band of Horses, Walk the Moon and more from their indie touring days to today. Over the years, MOKB has fostered an interconnected community of musicians, artists and fans; and Holler On The Hill is a culmination of that effort and ethos.
As a promoter, MOKB Presents produces shows at multiple venues including HI-FI, Old National Centre, The Vogue, White Rabbit Cabaret, Garfield Park, Sun King Brewery, Buskirk-Chumley Theatre in Bloomington, and The Athenaeum among others. As an event management company, MOKB Presents offers event production, talent buying, and ticketing services to profile clients including Indy Pride, Sun King Brewery, and IUPUI. Additionally, MOKB Presents concepts develops experiential events including the popular mac n’ cheese festival Return of the Mac. For more information, visitwww.mokbpresents.com. For concert and event updates, follow MOKB Presents on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
ABOUT GARFIELD PARK
Created in 1881, Garfield Park is the oldest public park in Indianapolis. Famed landscape architect George Edward Kessler designed the Sunken Gardens in 1908, and the park has become a quintessential piece of historic Indianapolis Landmarks. The park’s MacAllister Center for the Performing Arts has hosted numerous notable artists in the past, including Guess Who, Dolly Parton, Chuck Mangione, and the first production of Starlight Musicals in 1944.
For more information, visit: holleronthehill.com
Facebook: facebook.com/holleronthehill
Twitter: @holleronthehill
Instagram: @holleronthehill
