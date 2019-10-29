DECATUR COUNTY - Susie Hahn told me about the 13-page history of Smyrna and the founding fathers of the community that had been written by Alma Martin. Alma gave a copy to Susie's mother, Mary Redelman (Mrs. Irvin Redelman). It was certainly worth reading! Susie said that Alma lived in a log cabin outside of Smyrna without electric and without running water until she died.
Susie told a couple of surprising things about Smyrna. First, that Smyrna was located on 421 about seven miles south of Greensburg. I would have been willing to bet a bunch that it was east of Greensburg. I was wrong. She also said that Smyrna was once a small town with a general store, post office, blacksmith shop and so on. She said, "Unfortunately, all that remains today are three homes."
Susie something else that surprised me, that Smyrna Lutheran Church was never a part of the town even though it is located only about a mile away. Now, that really surprised me! I can't possibly let go of this little series until I tell you about the Indian Reservation that was just west of Smyrna about half a mile
But, today I want to share what I learned about Susie and Ted Hahn's home. Their home was built in 1895 by Edward Buckley, whose family lived in Smyrna all their lives. Many of Alma Martin's memories were of the Buckley family. Susie said, "This home has plenty of history and secrets in itself."
Susie showed pictures of the home. One was taken soon after it was built in 1895. Another photo taken in 1973 "shows how badly it needed a loving hand," she said. And one taken of the home this year after Susie and Ted had brought it back to life.
Susie said, "Edward and Elizabeth Buckley built the large home in 1895 with plans to fill it with their children. When it became apparent they were not going to be able to fulfill their dream, they willed their home to the Catholic Church in Napoleon (where they were members) to be made into an orphanage." But the priest, at the time, decided it was in the best interest of the church to sell the home upon Buckley's death instead of following Buckley's wishes of the orphanage. When Mr. Buckley heard about the priest's plans, he removed his home from the will.
Susie said her parents, Irvin and Mary Redelman, who lived across the road and looked after the couple, said they would buy their farm, and upon the death of Mrs. Buckley they purchased the home. It sat vacant for quite a long time until one day, after much deliberation, they decided the house needed to be bulldozed down. Dad had the bulldozer pulled up to the house when it started to rain. A gentleman who owned his own lumberyard in Indianapolis was going past, saw the home, and stopped. He made an offer to buy it. It seemed this was in a time of a builder's drought and he had several builders who owed him quite a bit of money. He would buy old homes, supply the materials, and the builders would work off their debt to him by refurbishing these homes. Then he would sell them.
"That is exactly what happen to our home," she said. "My dad was smart enough, though, to put into the contract that they got first shot at buying the home back when he wanted to sell. My parents bought the home back and moved there. The resided there for about five years.
"My husband and I started talking about building our own home closer to the Smyrna area. The more we talked about building, the more my dad got enthused about building his own home. He always wanted to build an earth-sheltered home, so he proposed that Mother and he would build a new home, and my young family could move into the Buckley home. We have been here since 1983 and there isn't a day that goes by that I'm not thankful I have such a wonderful home with years of rich history."
