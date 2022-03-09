GREENSBURG - Coming up will be our annual International Night on April 5 at St. Mary's Gathering Room. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The theme this year is Germany and German fare will be served. The program will be by Brian Jones. The cost of the meal is $13. For reservations send your money to our treasurer, Paulette Duerstock, at 2004 E. CR 700 S., Greensburg, In. Also a reminder, county dues is due by May 1. Also, you can bring your cultural arts exhibits to the International program. Hope to see you there.
As we celebrate St. Patrick's Day we always think about wearing of the green. St. Patrick was the patron saint of Ireland. Another symbol of St. Patrick's Day is the shamrock. It is one of the most widely recognized symbols of Ireland. The legend says St. Patrick used the shamrock to teach the pagans the doctrine of the Holy Trinity.
Here are some recipes familiar with St. Patrick's Day.
Reuben Crescent Bake
2 tubes refrigerated crescent rolls
1 lb. Swiss cheese
1 1/4 lbs. sliced deli corned beef
1 14 oz. can sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained
2/3 c. thousand island salad dressing
1 egg white
3 tsp. caraway seeds
Unroll one tube of crescent dough into one long rectangle, seal seams. Press into the bottom of a greased 13 by 9 by 2 inch baking dish and bake at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes.
Layer with half of the cheese and all of the corned beef. Combine sauerkraut and salad dressing; spread over beef, top with remaining cheese. On a lightly floured surface press second tube of crescent dough into a 13 in by 9 inch rectangle, sealing seams. Place over cheese. Brush with egg white and sprinkle with caraway seeds. Bake for 12 to 16 minutes or until heated through and crust is golden brown. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Makes 8 servings.
Mulligan Soup
1 lb. ground beef
4 med. potatoes, peeled and cubed
4 med. carrots, peeled and sliced
1 small pkg. frozen peas
2 small cans of tomato soup
4 cans of water
salt and pepper to taste
Brown beef and drain. Cook potatoes in water until almost tender, drain. Combine ground beef and all vegetables in large kettle. Add soup and water. Cook until all vegetables are tender and then add salt and pepper. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Broccoli Supreme
1 16 oz. pkg. frozen chopped broccoli
1 can. cream of mushroom soup
1/2 c. sour cream
1/2 c. chopped celery
1 2 oz. jar diced pimientos, drained
salt and pepper
1/2 c. shredded cheddar cheese
In a large bowl, combine first 7 ingredients and stir to coat. Put in a greased 1 1/2 qt. baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until heated through. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Simple Lime Mousse
1 c. heavy whipping cream
1/4 c. sugar
2 T. lime juice
1 T. grated lime peel
1 tsp. vanilla
Combine the cream, sugar, lime juice, peel and vanilla. Beat on high speed until soft peaks form, about 4 minutes. Spoon into dessert dishes and garnish with lime slices. Makes 4 servings.
Lime Mint Dessert
1 box butter mints
1 1/2 c. boiling water
1 small box lime Jello
10 oz. crushed pineapple, undrained
8 oz. carton of whipped topping
Melt mints and Jello in boiling water and then add pineapple and refrigerate until completely cold. Add whipped topping and mix well. Return to refrigerator. It can also be frozen and cut in squares to serve.
