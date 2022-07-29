We have several upcoming meetings. Our council meeting will be at 1 p.m. August 1 at the Extension office. All members are invited to attend. We will reviewing the recent fair and talking about next year’s Open Class exhibits. We do want to give a big thank you to Jake Bower for helping clean and set up the Farm and Home Center for this year’s fair. We would like everyone’s ideas and suggestions.
August 18 is our Madison District fall meeting in Ripley County. Registration is due by August 10. If you are attending, send your $15 to Paulette Duerstock. She will send all the registrations at one time. Also, September 22 will be our Madison District retreat at St. Mary’s church here in Greensburg. More details later.
I guess the hot weather is here to stay for awhile. I try to plan things to do in the house when it’s too hot outside. Maybe I could clean more, but I am embroidering another quilt and thinking about looking through my stash to see if I have enough to piece another quilt.
I did get some blackberries here locally to put in the freezer for next winter. I have also picked four tomatoes off of our two plants. They were good, just have to keep watering them.
Here a few new recipes you may want to try.
Veggie Casserole
3 1/2 c. new red skin potatoes
2 c. cauliflower
4 med. carrots, cut up
2 c. fresh or frozen green beans
1 med. onion, chopped
1 can. cream of chicken soup
1 1/2 c. milk
1 c. shredded cheddar cheese
1 can french fried onion rings
Cook potatoes, cauliflower, carrots and green beans in water until tender; drain and put in casserole dish. Saute onions; add soup, milk and cheese. Mix and pour over vegetables. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes. Sprinkle cheese and onion rings over casserole and bake another 5 to 10 minutes.
Orange Cashew Chicken
1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts cut in 1-inch cubes
2 med. carrots, sliced
1/2 c. chopped celery
2 T. oil
2 T. cornstarch
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
3/4 c. orange juice
1/4 c. honey
3 T. soy sauce
1/3 c. salted cashews
hot cooked rice
In a large skillet, stir fry chicken, carrots, and celery in oil for 8 to 10 minutes or until juices run clear. Reduce heat. In a bowl, combine the cornstarch, ginger, orange juice, honey and soy sauce until blended. Stir into the chicken mixture. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in cashews. Serve over rice. Makes four servings.
Slow Cooker Country Ribs
4 lbs. country ribs
1 med onion sliced
1/4 c. water
1 15 oz. can tomato sauce
2 c. barbecue sauce
1 c. brown sugar
1 T. vinegar
1 T. mustard
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp, pepper
Place ribs in a greased slow cooker and cover with onions. Heat water, sauces, brown sugar, vinegar, mustard, salt and pepper in a microwave for about 2 minutes. Stir to combine and pour over ribs. Cook on low for 8 hours.
Swirled Sherbet Dessert
1 c. crushed vanilla wafers
1/3 c. coconut
1/3 c. chopped pecans
1/4 c. melted butter
1 pint lemon sherbet, softened
1 pint orange sherbet, softened
Combine crumbs, coconut, pecans, and melted butter; press into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Bake at 350 for 10 -12 minutes. Cool 10 minutes.Aarrange scoops of lemon and orange alternately. Cut through with a knife to swirl. Cover and freeze overnight. Remove from freezer 15 minutes before serving. Makes 12 servings.
Peanut Clusters
1 12 oz. bag butterscotch chips
1 6 oz. bag chocolate chips
1 6 oz. bag spanish peanuts
Melt chips together; add peanuts. Drop by teaspoonful on waxed paper to cool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.