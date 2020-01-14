The Extension Homemakers have several events coming to put on our calendar.
Feb. 3 – Council meeting at 6 p.m. at the Extension Office
March 10 – Madison district spring meeting in Ohio County
March 17 – International Night, First Baptist Church
Remember, all Extension Homemakers programs are open to everyone.
If interested in any of their programs or joining our organization, just call the Extension Office at 812-663-8388 for more info.
This year, some of their lessons are Diets: Which are fads and which or sustainable?; Recovery from Identify Theft; Mental Health of the Farmer; Prescription Drug Education. If interested in any of these, just call the Extension Office for more info.
Also, the Homemakers continue to collect pop tabs for Riley Hospital, support New Directions, Military Project and Operation Christmas Child. If interested in helping with any of these, contact the Extension Office.
Now, here are a few recipes you may want to give a try.
Cherry Coffeecake
1 c. softened butter or margarine
1 1/2 c. sugar
4 large eggs, beaten
1 tsp. vanilla
3 c. flour
1 12 tsp/ baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1 can cherry pie filling
Glaze
3 T. butter
2 1/2 c. powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
6 T. milk
Cream butter until smooth. Gradually add sugar and continue stirring until mixture is pale yellow. Add beaten eggs and stir vigorously for about one minute at each addition. Stir in vanilla. Gradually add the dry ingredients that have been combined. Spoon batter into a 10 by 15 inch jelly roll pan, reserving 2/3 c. of the batter. Pour the pie filling over the batter, spooning it smoothly all the way to the edge. Drop the reserved batter by teaspoonsfuls over the cherry layer in four even rows of four dollops each. Bake at 350 degrees until the edges are lightly browned and pull away from the edges (about 30 minutes).
Glaze: Melt the butter and pour in a bowl. Gradually adding the powdered sugar and vanilla. Add the milk, one tablespoon at a time until glaze is smooth. Drizzle over warm cake.
Cockadoodle Noodle Soup
3 boneless, skinless, chicken breast cut into bite sized pieces
1 medium onion chopped
2 ( 11-14 oz. cans chicken broth
3 c. water
Salt and pepper to taste
1 ( 15 oz. can baby carrots, drained)
1 ( 15 oz. can peas, drained)
3 c. egg noodles, uncooked and broken
Cook chicken and onion in large kettle three minutes over medium heat, stirring constantly. Add chicken broth, water, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, lower heat, cover and simmer 30 minutes. Add remaining ingredients, cover and simmer 10 minutes or until noodles are tender.
Makes 6 1 1/2 c. servings
Sweet and Sour Beef Stew
2 lbs. lean beef stew meat, cut into bite size pieces
1 bunch green onions and tops cut into bite size pieces
1 6 oz. can tomato paste
2 9 oz. jars sweet and sour sauce
1 8 oz. can sliced water chestnuts, drained
1 15 oz. can carrots, drained
1 15 oz. can corn, drained
Cook stew meat and chopped onion in a large kettle for thre minutes over medium heat, stirring often. Add tomato paste and sweet sour sauce. Mix well. Bring to a boil, lower heat, cover and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Lower heat, cover and simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Makes 6 1 1/2 c. servings.
This is also good served over rice.
Biscuits and Beef Casserole
1 1/2 lbs. ground beef
1/2 c. chopped onion
1 8 oz. pkg, cream cheese, softened
1 can cream of chicken or mushroom soup
1/4 c. milk
1 t. salt
1/4 c. ketchup
1 pkg. refrigerated biscuits
Brown beef with onion in a large skillet over medium heat, about 10 minutes, drain.
Combine cream cheese, soup, milk and salt and ketchup in a bowl. Stir to blend. Add ground beef and stir. Pour into a prepared casserole dish. Bake for 10 minutes at 375 degrees. Place the unbaked biscuits on top. Return to oven and bake until the browned and cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Orange Blossom Gelatin
1 pkg. orange gelatin
1/2 c. boiling water
1/3 c. orange yogurt
In a small saucepan, dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Cool to room temperature, then whisk in yogurt. Divide between two dessert dishes. Cover and chill for four hours or until firm. Makes two servings. (I am sure you could substitute various flavors of gelatin and yogurt.)
