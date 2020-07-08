GREENSBURG - It seems it should be fair week, but it is not; we all still need to keep everyone as safe as possible.
I am glad that the 4-Hers will be able to have their exhibits judged after they have worked so hard on them all year. Of course, I will be taking exhibits for the Open Class show. Let's think positive and it will be better next year!
I hear the Homemaker clubs are beginning to meet again. I am sure those ladies are glad to get together and talk over what everyone has experienced these past few months. I understand we will still have our Madison District Day on Sept. 3. So, we have something to look forward to.
It seems the farmers are busy with hay and combining. When I was growing up, seems to me that is what we were always doing over the July 4 weekend. It was always hot weather! That was the good old days without air-conditioning. It didn't seem as hot as it does now.
I was busy last week working with the peaches I got from the New Point Fire Department. They were good, as usual. It is always great to support the work of our local volunteer fire departments as well as all the other volunteer organizations in our community.
Now, time to share some recipes!
Bacon Cheeseburger Sloppy Joes
1 1/2 lb. ground turkey
12 bacon slices, cooked and crumbled
1 large red onion, finely chopped
2 medium tomatoes, chopped
3/4 c. ketchup
1/2 c. chopped dill pickle
2 T. yellow mustard
1 1/2 c. shredded cheddar cheese
8 hamburger buns
Cook and crumble turkey with onion over medium heat in a large skillet. Cook until turkey is no longer pink, 6 - 8 minutes. Stir in bacon, tomatoes, ketchup, pickles and mustard and heat through. Stir in cheese until melted. Spoon meat mixture onto buns.
Chicken Swiss Stuffing Bake
1 can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
1 c. milk
1 6 oz. pkg. stuffing mix
2 c. cooked cubed chicken breast
2 c. fresh broccoli florets, cooked
2 celery ribs, finely chopped
1 1/2 c. shredded Swiss cheese, divided
In a bowl, combine soup and milk until blended. Add the stuffing mix with contents of seasoning packet, chicken, broccoli, celery and 1 cup of the cheese. Transfer to a greased 9 by 13 baking dish. Bake uncovered at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake an additional 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Makes 8 servings.
Fruited Pasta Salad
1 1/2 c. spiral pasta, cooked according to package directions and drained. Cool completely.
1 8 oz. can pineapple chunks, drained
1 6 oz. carton of peach yogurt
2 T. sour cream
1 c. seedless red grapes halved
1 1/2 c. fresh sliced strawberries
1/2 c. blueberries
1 c. sliced fresh peaches
In a small bowl, combine the yogurt, sour cream and 2 T. pineapple juice until smooth; cover and refrigerate until cool. Combine pasta, pineapple, grapes, blueberries and peaches. Stir in strawberries and drizzle with yogurt mixture just before serving. Makes 12 servings.
Swiss Custard Peach Pie
Pastry for a nine-inch pie
5 fresh peaches, sliced
2 large eggs
1/2 c. sugar
Dash of salt
2 T. melted butter
1 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place the peaches in the unbaked pie crust. Mix the eggs with the sugar, salt and butter. Beat until well blended. Add the condensed milk. Beat once more until blended. Pour mixture in pie crust. Bake for 15 minutes. Decrease the oven temperature to 300 degrees and bake for 40 to 50 minutes longer, until the custard is firm. Cool on wire rack until the pie is firm about 45 minutes.
