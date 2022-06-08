Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.