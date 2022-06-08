GREENSBURG - By the time most of you are reading this the 2022 Home and Family Conference will be written into the history books. I am looking forward to it and getting to see all my friends from all over the state, plus, of course, learning some new things. There are some interesting topics I want to hear, especially the man who has been to all the little dots on the Indiana road map. I think it will be interesting to hear what he has to say about the little towns in Decatur County as well as others all over the state. I haven't signed up to do any heritage skills as I am not interested in adding to the ones I already know.
The garden continues to grow, what the rabbits have left for us. They do like cabbage and broccoli. We have a lot of clover in the yard and I wonder why they don't get their tummies full of that. We have been enjoying some homegrown strawberries, and they are so much better than the hard ones I get at the grocery store. They have to come from California, so I know they have to be that hard to last through their travels. I suppose the birds will be having a feast of cherries as soon as they get ripe.
If you promised to clean strawberries for the Strawberry Festival Friday don't forget to be there early. I did it last year and it was a sight to behold. I never saw so many strawberries in one place! They were beautiful berries and it didn't take long to get the pan full and have another brought to you. Everyone had a job to do and it went like a well-oiled machine.
SPRING RADISH SALAD
1 bunch red radishes, finely cubed (about 1 1/2 cups)
1/2 cup parsley, chopped
Juice of one lemon, or to taste
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
In a small serving bowl, combine radishes and parsley. Add lemon juice, salt, and pepper and toss. Add olive oil and toss once more. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Enjoy!
SPINACH SALAD WITH WARM BACON DRESSING
2 bunches fresh spinach, washed
6 slices bacon
1 1/2 cups fresh mushrooms, sliced
1/2 small red onion,sliced
1/2 cup toasted almonds
2 tablespoons fresh Parmesan cheese, shredded (optional)
Dressing: Drippings from bacon
2 tablespoons minced onion
1 clove garlic
2 tablespoons vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
2 - 3 tablespoons olive oil
Wash and dry spinach. Place in a large bowl and set aside. Cook bacon until crisp. Remove from pan and set aside reserving drippings. Turn bacon drippings down to low and add onion. Cook 2 - 3 minutes or until tender. Stir in garlic and cook 1 more minute. Add vinegar, mustard and sugar. Simmer 1 minute. Whisk in olive oil until the dressing is smooth. Pour warm dressing over spinach and toss. Top with remaining ingredients and serve immediately. Sliced hard boiled eggs may be added, if desired.
CREAMY BROCCOLI SALAD
1 pound fresh broccoli
1 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 onion, diced
1/2 cup dried cranberries
3/4 cup sunflower kernels
1 cup mayonnaise
12 cup sugar
2 teaspoons vinegar
In a large bowl, combine broccoli, bacon,cranberries, and sunflower kernels. In a separate bowl, whisk mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar together. Pour the dressing over broccoli mixture, tossing to combine. Let marinate in the fridge for an hour or two before serving.
COTTAGE CHEESE SALAD
2 cups cottage cheese
1 tablespoon sour cream
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 medium tomato, seeded and chopped
1/4 cup sweet onion, finely chopped
1/3 cup green bell pepper, chopped
1/2 large English Cucumber, peeled and chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
In a medium bowl, stir together the cottage cheese, sour cream and mayonnaise. Add tomato, onion, pepper, and cucumber and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve chilled and enjoy!
