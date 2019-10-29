DECATUR COUNTY -- We got that much needed rain over the weekend. It will give the farmers a few days rest before they can continue their harvest, so we still need to be aware of the harvesting equipment on the roads and give them plenty of room. We wish them an accident-free harvest! The rain also took off many of the pretty leaves, but, of course, it is fall in Indiana. Time to rake leaves, clean up the summer flowers and left over garden items, and maybe that last grass mowing.
Reminder to Extension Homemakers, council meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Extension office.
Also, the open class recipe booklets from the fair are available for members and those who entered. Extra copies are available for $3 each; just call the office and reserve extra copies. They would make a nice stocking stuffer as the holiday season approaches.
I have some easy snacks and drink recipes for fall.
Fall Smoothies
3 6 oz. containers of yogurt, orange creme or harvest peach
1/4 c. frozen orange juice, thawed
1 11 oz. can mandarin oranges
1 banana sliced
Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
Makes 4 servings.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Smoothies
1 14 oz. can pumpkin
3 oz. reduced fat cream cheese
2 c. low fat milk
1/4 c. brown sugar
1/2 tsp. each cinnamon, vanilla and nutmeg
6 teas. graham cracker crumbs optional
Place all ingredients in blender except for crumbs and blend until smooth.
Makes 6 servings. Top each with some graham cracker crumbs.
Orange Cream Floats
2 pts. vanilla ice cream, softened
1 6 oz. can frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
3/4 c. water
1 tsp. vanilla
1 (2 liter ginger ale)
In a large bowl, mix ice cream, orange juice, water and vanilla until almost smooth. For each serving put a heaping scoop of ice cream mixture in each of 8 16 oz. glasses and pour about 1 c. of ginger ale on top.
Makes 8 servings.
Peanut Butter Snack Mix
10 c. rice square cereal
1 12 oz. pkg. chocolate chips
1 3/4 c. smooth peanut butter
1/2 c. butter, melted
3 1/2 c. powdered sugar
Place cereal in a large bowl. In a medium saucepan melt chip over low heat. Add peanut butter and butter, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat and pour over cereal. stirring to coat completely. Pour mixture into a large oven cooking bag or large resealable plastic bag. Add 1 cup of sugar and stir. Add remaining sugar a cup at a time and shake briefly. Spread mixture on waxed paper and cool 1 hour or until chocolate is no longer soft. Store in airtight container.
Makes about 13 cups.
Crispy Snack Mix
2 1/2 c. chow mein noodles
1 1/2 c. sesame snack sticks
1 1/2 c. salted cashews
1/4 c. butter melted
1/4 c. soy sauce
1 1/ 2 tsp. garlic salt
Preheat oven to 200 degrees. In a large bowl combine first 3 ingredients. In a small bowl combine remaining ingredients and pour over snack mix. Spread on butter baking sheet and bake 15 min, stirring every 5 min. Cool and store in airtight container.
Makes about 5 cups of mix.
Puffed Wheat Balls
12 c. unsweetened puffed wheat cereal
2 cups brown sugar
1 c. light corn syrup
2 T. butter
1 c. evaporated milk
1/3 c. sugar
Place puffed wheat in a large bowl. In a heavy saucepan bring brown sugar, corn syrup and butter to a boil. In a small bowl combine evaporated milk and sugar and add to boiling mixture. Cook until candy thermometer reads 240 degrees (soft ball stage) Pour over cereal and stir to coat. Shape into 2 inch balls Wrap each in plastic wrap if desired. Store in airtight container.
Makes about 2 1/2 dozen balls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.