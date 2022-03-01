GREENSBURG - This is the last day of February, and I for one am glad to see it go. It hasn't been a kind month. March sounds like it is going to come in like a lamb, so I guess we'd better have things tied down by the end of the month as the old saying goes, it will go out like a lion. I will take advantage of all the clear days this week. No, I'm not going out to do yard work but I will enjoy it from my seat inside. I know the spring bulbs are up but they will probably be buried under the snow between now and the end of the month. I think every sunny day is one day that we won't have to listen to the rain.
Our Madison District meeting will be next week in Switzerland County. It's always nice to see all my friends from throughout the district. The state officers will be there and tell about what is going on over the state. Our annual Summer Conference will be in a different location but in the same hotel, Embassy Suites. From what I've heard it will be a little more convenient to get from one place to the other, we can go from one part of the hotel to the other without driving to it. I sure wish someone from this county would decide to go. There is a free ticket, so to speak, for someone from the Madison District to go. I guarantee you will have a great time.
Our annual International Night will be April 5 at St.Mary's Church. We will be going to Germany, via Brian Jones. I am sure he will tell us a lot of things we don't already know. This will also be the Cultural Arts exhibit. The regular exhibit classes will be the same as always, and the special exhibit this year will be a yard ornament. If you have made a cute little something for your flower garden or patio bring it for the exhibit. Winners will be chosen by popular vote.
This has been a good winter for me and my sewing machine. I have done a lot of things, especially quilts for charity. I have cleared out a lot of scraps, but I wonder where they came from as there seem to be more than ever. Every time I go to sew I find things I had forgotten about. Thankfully, one of the guilds I belong to has an auction, and I have a big lot of things to take to it. I have come to the realization that I'm not going to live to be 150, so I'd better get busy clearing out some things. They say one man's trash is another man's treasure. I sure hope there are a lot of treasure hunters there. So much for my words. I'll get to the recipes.
HEARTY CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP CASSEROLE
1 pound egg noodles
2 - 3 cups cooked chicken, cubed
1 14-ounce can cream of chicken soup
1 10,75-ounce can cream of mushroom soup
1 16-ounce bag frozen peas and carrots
2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
3/4 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup cheddar cheese, grated
1/2 cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs
2 tablespoons unsalted butter,melted
1 teaspoon garlic salt
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bring a large pot of salted water to boil and cook noodles according to package directions or until al dente. Drain and set aside. In a large bowl, combine soups and heavy cream and stir together to mix. Add frozen vegetables, cheddar cheese, chicken and noodles, and season with garlic salt and pepper. Pour mixture into a large casserole dish and lightly tap it against the counter to remove air bubbles and smooth it out. In a separate bowl, toss together bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese and melted butter. Sprinkle over casserole. Place dish in oven and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until vegetables are tender and sauce is bubbly. Remove from oven and let cool 5 minutes. Transfer to serving bowls and garnish with more cheese.
CROCKPOT CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS
5 or 6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
1 yellow onion, diced
1 tablespoon fresh parsley
1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 can cream of celery soup
2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
2 cups mixed vegetables, frozen, then thawed
1 tube buttermilk biscuits
Place the chopped onion in the bottom of the crockpot. Place chicken thighs on top of onions. In a mixing bowl combine the soups. Add poultry seasoning. Add parsley and thawed vegetables. Pour this mixture over thighs in the crockpot. Pour broth over the top. Put the lid on crockpot and set on High for 5 hours. At the 4-hour mark, open the crockpot and stir the soup, shredding the chicken as you stir. Open the tube of biscuits and cut into pieces. Layer over top of the soup. Replace the cover and let cook for another hour. When time is done, remove the cover and stir the soup. Using a long spoon, stir to the bottom to incorporate all the biscuit dumplings into the soup. Top with added parsley. Enjoy!!
PEPPER JACK POTATO CASSEROLE
1 30-ounce bag frozen hash browns
1 10.75-ounce can cream of chicken soup
2 cups pepper jack cheese, grated
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 cup sour cream
1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated and divided
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 sleeve butter crackers, crushed
1/2 cup bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 teaspoon paprika
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and grease a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with non-stick spray. Set aside. In a large bowl, stir together the hash browns, soup, cheese, cream, butter, sour cream, half of the Parmesan, onion powder, garlic powder , and salt and pepper. Spread mixture in prepared pan. In a small bowl, stir together crackers, bacon, remaining Parmesan, and paprika. Sprinkle evenly over potatoes. Bake until golden brown and bubbly, about 45 minutes. Let rest 5 minutes before serving. Enjoy!
