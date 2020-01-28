We are still in winter, but no matter the weather it is always something to talk about.
At church this past weekend, Father talked about being safe when driving and then mentioned the 1978 blizzard. It doesn’t seem it was 42 years ago. I am sure many of you don’t remember it. You may want to ask your parents or grandparents about some of their stories about the blizzard. Our family was very fortunate besides being without electricity for some time. Of course, it is still winter for some time, whether the ground hog sees his shadow or not.
I can always keep busy quilting and putting puzzles together. I am working on a baby quilt for a great grandchild for now and then I need to make another one later in the year. It keeps me busy.
At our International Night program, don’t forget to bring your cultural arts exhibits such as any knitting, crocheting, and quilting projects you made for the display. The special class this year is aprons. I hope we have many aprons for display.
If you are a football fan or not, I will give you some recipes you can use for your Super Bowl party or some other get together or even a club meeting.
Buffalo Chicken Crescent Rolls
1 c. shredded cooked chicken
4 oz. cream cheese cubed
1/2 c. shredded cheddar cheese
2 T. prepared ranch salad dressing
2 T. buffalo wing sauce
2 tubes crescent rolls
1/3 c. crumbled blue cheese
In a small saucepan, combine the chicken, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing and wing sauce. Cook and stir over low heat until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
Unroll the crescent rolls, separate into 16 triangles. Place 1 tablespoon of mixture in the center of each triangle, sprinkle with 1 tsp. blue cheese. Bring corners of dough over filling and twist; pinch seam to seal. Place on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 375 degrees until golden brown 15 to 20 minutes. Serve warm.
Ham and Cheese Submarines
1 loaf of French bread
1/2 lb. shaved ham
1 8 oz. pkg. Mozzarella cheese slices
1 8 oz. pkg. Muenster cheese slices
1/2 c. grated parmesan cheese
3 oz. tomato paste
Light sprinkles of the following spices; paprika, parsley, onion powder, garlic powder, Italian seasoning and sweet basil
Slice loaf of bread lengthwise. Place on cookie sheet. Spread bread halves with tomato paste. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on bottom half of bread, cover with Muenster cheese, add the shaved ham. Top with sliced Mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle lightly with spices. Bake in 375 degree oven for about 3 minutes or until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and cover the sandwich with the top half of bread.
Serve with chips and pickles. Makes six servings.
Pizza Cups
1 lb ground beef
1 can tomato soup
1 tsp. oregano
1 can refrigerator biscuits
1/2 to 3/4 c. shredded Mozzarella cheese
Brown meat and drain. Stir in soup and oregano. Cool over low heat for 5 minutes. Place biscuits in greased muffin pans to cover sides and bottom. Spoon in meat mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 400 degrees for 12 minutes or until golden brown. Makes 12.
Chile Cheese Dip
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
15 oz. can Hormel chili with or without beans
2 c. grated cheddar cheese
Nacho chips
Spread cheese in bottom of 8 inch pan. Spoon chili evenly on top and sprinkle with grated cheese. Cook in microwave for about 5 minutes or until cheese melts. Serve with chips.
I found a new rhubarb recipe last week and it was good!
Rhubarb Salad
3 c. fresh or frozen rhubarb cut in 1 inch pieces
2 T. sugar
1 small pkg. of raspberry gelatin
1 c. orange juice
1 tsp. lemon zest
1 1/2 c. peeled and diced apples
1/2 c/ finely diced celery
1/4 chopped pecans, optional
Cook rhubarb and sugar over low heat until rhubarb is soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat and add gelatin and stir until dissolved. Stir in orange juice and lemon zest and chill until partially set. Stir in apples and celery. Chill several hours. Makes eight servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.