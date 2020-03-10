DECATUR COUNTY - We are only a couple of weeks before spring, but it is never too early to think about the Decatur County Fair and the open class exhibits. This years fair is July 9 to 15. I am going to give you some of the classes for this year. Booklets will all the classes and details are available at the Extension Office. There are some new and interesting classes.
Crafts
Class 1 - Door Decor
Class 2 - Holiday Decorations ( excluding Christmas)
Class 3 - Christmas A) Ornaments B) Other
Other Crafts
Class 1 - Gift Wrapping
Class 2 - Scrapbooks (select and mark 10 pages to be judged)
Class 3 - Ceramics
Class 4 - Hand-made jewelry
Class 5 - Other crafts
Collections
Class 1 Corks
Class 2 Odd Ball collections (odd items) That sounds interesting
Class 3 Decatur County Memorabilia
Class 4 Other
Collections display no larger than 18 by 18 inches and must include a 3 by 5 card with the history of the collection and when it was started, etc.
Antiques
Class 1 - An old book A. Family B. Other
Class 2 Vintage apron
Class 3 Tin type picture
Class 4 Hand Tool
Class 5 License plate
This class also needs a card with info about the item. It needs to be at least 50 years old and shown by the owner and not shown before.
These a few of the classes for this year so you can get started on your exhibits. More to follow later.
Recipes
I got some strawberries from the FFA this week. They were very good, but I always want to try something different
Frosty Strawberry Salad
2 T. mayonnaise
1 8 oz. pkg cream cheese (softened)
2 c. fresh strawberries mashed ( I used the food processor)
2 T. lemon juice
1 8 oz. carton of cool whip
Cream mayonnaise and cream cheese. Blend in strawberries and lemon juice. Fold in whipped topping. Freeze. Cut into squares and garnish is additional fresh strawberries.
With St. Patricks day coming up we need something and also cabbage.
Cabbage Beef Soup
2 T. oil
1 lb. ground beef
1/2 onion, chopped
5 c. chopped cabbage
2 16 oz. cans red kidney beans, drained
2 c. water
24 oz. tomato sauce
4 beef bouillon cubes
1 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. pepper
Heat oil in a large kettle, add beef and onion and cook until beef is well browned. Drain and transfer to a slow cooker. Add cabbage, beans, water, tomato sauce, bouillon, cumin, salt and pepper. Stir and cover. Cook on high for 4 hours or on low for 6 to 8 hours. Stir occasionally.
Molded Green Salad
2 pkg. of instant pistachio pudding
1 20 oz. can of crushed pineapple with juice
2 -3 c. mini marshmallows
1 large tub cool whip
2 c. chopped pecans, optional
Combine all ingredients and place in a 9 by 13 inch pan. Place in the freezer until solid and then serve.
Lime Squares
1 20 oz. can of crushed pineapple - well drained
1 small box lime Jello
8 oz. pkg. cream cheese- softened
1/2 c. sugar
2 c. cool whip
Crust
2 c. flour
1/2 c. brown sugar
1 c. margarine
1/2 c. nuts
Drain pineapple. Take juice and add water to make 1 cup juice. Bring to a boil and add the lime Jello. Cool. Add cream cheese, sugar and cool whip.
To make crust combine ingredients and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Pour the filling into the cooled crush. Makes 1 9-inch pie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.