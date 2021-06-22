GREENSBURG - Summer is with us including all the weather we have had. First hot, then rain and storms and no electricity. It really makes us realize all that happens when we flip that switch and no electric. I guess that is part of summer weather!
Next week we celebrate Independence Day. If you have a flag it would be a good time to put it up and show how much we appreciate our freedom and hope everyone can learn to get along and work together for the good of our country
With our county fair coming up soon, I hope you are getting your Open Class exhibits ready this year. The entries are open to everyone in Decatur County. With not having a fair last year we ought to have a lot more exhibits. For all the details and time for entries get your booklets at the Extension Office or call 812-663-8388. Also, if you would like to help I am sure your help is always appreciated.
Here a few recipes you may want to try during this holiday weekend.
Chicken Alfredo
1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, cubed
6 T. butter, cubed
1/2 c. milk
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
salt and pepper to taste
2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cooked and cubed (about 1 1/2 c.)
2 c. frozen broccoli, chopped and thawed
2 small, zucchini, julienned
1/2 c. red sweet peppers, julienned
6 oz. of cooked, fettuccine
In a large skillet over low heat, melt cream cheese and butter and stir until smooth. Add milk, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Cook and stir for 3 minutes or until mixture is thickened. Add the chicken, broccoli, zucchini and red pepper. Cook over medium heat for 3 minutes, reduce heat, and cover. Cook 5 minutes longer or until vegetables are tender. Serve with fettuccine. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Cashew-Chicken Rotini Salad
1 16 oz. pkg. rotini pasta
4 c. cubed, cooked chicken
1 20 oz. can of tidbit pineapple, drained
1 1/2 c. sliced celery
3/4 c. thinly sliced onions
1 c. seedless green grapes
1 c. seedless red grapes
1 5 oz. pkg. dried cranberries
1 c. ranch dressing
3/4 c. mayonnaise
2 c. salted cashews
Cook pasta according to package directions, rinse in cold water and drain. In a large bowl, combine pineapple, celery, onions, grapes, cranberries and chicken. Combine dressing and mayonnaise. Pour over salad and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Add cashews just before serving. Makes 12 servings.
Cherry Chocolate Chip Muffins
1 c. flour
1/3 c. sugar
1 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1 egg
1/3 c. milk
1/4 c. oil
1 tsp. almond extract
1/2 c. halved maraschino cherries
1/2 c. semisweet chocolate chips
Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Whisk together egg, milk, oil and extract. Stir into dry ingredients until just moistened. Fold in chips and cherries. Fill paper-lined muffin cups 3/4 full. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before removing from pan and cool on a wire rack. Makes six muffins.
Patriotic Frozen Delight
1 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
1/3 c. lemon juice
2 tsp. grated lemon zest
2 c. plain yogurt
2 c. miniature marshmallows
1/2 c. chopped nuts
1 c. sliced fresh strawberries
1 c. fresh blueberries
In a bowl, combine milk, lemon juice and zest. Stir in yogurt, marshmallows and pecans. Spread half in a 11 by 7 inch dish. Sprinkle with half of the strawberries and blueberries. Cover with remaining yogurt mixture. Top with remaining berries. Cover and freeze until firm. Remove from freezer 15 minutes before servings. Makes 12 servings.
German Chocolate Cream Pie
Crust for a single-crust pie
4 oz. German sweet chocolate, chopped
1/4 c. cubed butter
1 12 oz. can evaporated milk
1 1/2 c. sugar
3 T. cornstarch
dash of salt
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
1 1/3 c. coconut
1/2 c. chopped pecans
Topping
8 oz. whipped topping
Additional coconut and chopped pecans
Place chocolate and butter in saucepan. Cook and stir over low heat until smooth. Remove from heat and stir in milk. In a large bowl, combine sugar, cornstarch, salt. Add eggs, vanilla and chocolate mixture. Mix well, pour into crust. Sprinkle with coconut and pecans. Bake at 375 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool completely before adding the topping. Refrigerate pie until serving. Makes eight servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.