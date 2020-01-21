DECATUR COUNTY – This is January, for sure. I was beginning to wonder, but I didn’t need to. I would like to have it now rather than just a tease like we had a week or so ago. This is good weather to stay in and work on your hobbies. I have been doing a lot of sewing, mostly on charity work. I have a bunch of bulging boxes of quilt squares that have been given to me, so I’m trying to make something useful out of them. I know there are a lot of people that could use them whenever I get them finished. I call it mindless sewing as I just pick up the pieces and let them fall where they may and make something out of them. I have several projects in the works that do take some thought, so will get to them some of these days.
Club Presidents, I will remind you that the February Council meeting has been moved up a week to January 27 at 6 p.m. at the Extension Office. Mark your calendars as there are some important items of business to be brought up. Also, mark your calendar for March 10 for our Madison District spring meeting at Rising Sun, and March 17 for our International Night when we will be visiting Israel.
I would like to congratulate our Certificate of Distinction winners for last year. Isabel Royse and Charles Fisse were chosen for the award. Isabel is a member of the Fifty Homemakers Club, a very active one. She spends a lot of time working with the Christmas Child boxes that are collected at Christmastime. She and the rest of her club work on projects throughout the year to put into the boxes. One of the main things the rest of the Homemakers do is the shorts that are made for little boys. It seems there is never enough things for the boys, especially those 12 to 14 years old. She organizes workshops to work on them three or more times a year. She is also active in her church and helps with Lions Club projects.
Charles is always close to where we see Eileen. When she was a Fair Board member he always helped with displaying all the exhibits. He is active in his church and works with all their projects as well. They are retired, but I think they are busier now than they ever were before.
With this cold weather, I’m sure you are wanting something to make that will make you forget about how cold it is outside. Try some of these!
TEXAS BEAN SOUP
1 pound ground beef
1/2 cup chopped green pepper
1/2 cup chopped onion
2 cans tomato soup
2 cans water
2 cans pork and beans
2 teaspoons chili powder
Brown meat; add green pepper and onion. Cook until they are tender. Drain off grease. Stir in remaining and heat.
EASY CHICKEN POT PIE
2 cups cooked chicken
2 cans cream of chicken soup, undiluted
1/2 cup cooked carrots, sliced
1/2 cup cooked potatoes, cubed
1/2 cup cooked corn
1/2 cup cooked green beans
1/4 cup each onion and celery
Mix all ingredients together; pour into prepared 9-inch pie crust. Top with crust; crimp and bake one hour at 375 degrees.
POTATO SOUP
1/2 stick butter
5 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
4 carrots, peeled and sliced thin
1/2 cup ham cubes
1 small onion, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup instant potato flakes
Milk (at least 1/2 gallon)
Put vegetables, butter, ham, and onion in a soup pot. Add salt and pepper. Add enough water to cover. Cook until tender. Add milk as desired. Bring to a rolling boil and add potato flakes. Cook to a thick chowder-like consistency. You may wish to add more potato flakes. Simmer until soup bubbles.
BEEF AND NOODLE BAKE
1 pound ground beef
1/2 cup chopped onions
1/2 cup milk
10 1/2 ounce can cram of mushroom soup
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 cups cooked noodles
3 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese
Brown ground beef and add onions. Drain. Stir in milk, soup, salt and pepper. Cook and drain noodles. Place half of in bottom of a 9x13-inch greased casserole dish. Then layer half of the meat mixture and 1 cup of cheese. Cover again with noodles, meat and cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with last cup of cheese. Bake until melted, about 10 minutes.
