Oh, the perils of the computer generation. I had my column all prepared and was making the final corrections and was ready to send it, but something happened to it and it is out there in space. I can’t find it, so here I go again.
Fall is in the air, but we’re supposed to have some summer weather yet this week. I have been enjoying these last few good sleeping nights. The crops are looking better than they have all year. The garden is slowly winding down and the shelves are looking good with all the cans on them.
Friday is our Madison District fall meeting and I am eager to see all my friends from across the area. Then I am also looking forward to our annual retreat at camp Higher Ground and more fun and friendship.
Fall always means apples, so I will share some good sounding recipes with you.
APPLE PIZZA
1 12-incn prepared pizza dough crust
2 apples, chopped or thinly sliced
½ cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
1 cup crumbled feta or gorgonzola cheese
Extra virgin olive oil
Grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Blend Mozzarella and Feta cheeses. Brush pizza crust with olive oil. Sprinkle pizza crust with cheese. Distribute apples evenly over crust. Sprinkle cheese blend evenly over apples. Bake for 12 – 15 mintes or until cheese is bubbly and crust is brown.
APPLE CHICKEN SALAD
1 8-ounce oven roasted chicken breast cuts
2 apples, chopped
2 celery stalks, chopped
¾ cup salad dressing
½ teaspoon lemon juice
Chopped pecans, if desired
Mix all ingredients until well blended. Serve immediately, or cover and chill until ready to serve. Serve with crackers, pita pockets, or bread.
AUTUMN APPLE SALAD
1 20-ounce can crushed pineapple
2/3 cup sugar
1 8-ounce package cream cheese
1 small package lemon gelatin
1 cup chopped unpeeled apples
1 cup celery, chopped
½ – 1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
1 16-ounce carton whipped topping
Mix together pineapple and sugar; bring to a boil for 3 minutes. Stir in cream cheese and gelatin. Let cool; fold in apples, celery and nuts. Stir in the topping and chill until set.
APPLE COBBLER CRISP
6 unpeeled and sliced cooking apples
1½ tablespoons water
1 cup flour
½ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup cold butter
1½ cup sugar, divided
Combine apples, 1 cup sugar, and water; put into greased 1.5-quart dish. Combine flour, butter, cinnamonn, salt, and ½ cup sugar to coarse crumbs; put crumbs over apples. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 – 50 minutes.
