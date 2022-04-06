GREENSBURG – You can put May 6 on your calendar if you would like to help with the next sewing day at the Extension Office. For more details call Isabelle Royse at 812-662-6841. Any help would be appreciated for all day or even an hour or so, and it is also a good time to visit with your fellow Homemakers.
I am not a big reader, but my daughter recently brought me a copy of the “History Tales of Decatur County” written by John Pratt. I read the book and found it very interesting. I do remember a lot of the articles in the book. It might be something you would like to read. You may want to get a copy and help to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Greensburg.
Oatmeal is one of those foods that are very common, maybe more for breakfast than baked products, but they are all very nutritious. Oatmeal is packed with fiber and helps to lower cholesterol. It also contains zinc and lutein, which supports eye health. It also contains magnesium, a mineral that helps build strong bones and helps to reduce the risk of fractures. I am including several recipes using oatmeal.
Slow Cooker Apple Oatmeal
2 c. milk
¼ c. brown sugar
1 T. melted butter
dash of salt
½ t. cinnamon
1 c. quick cooking oats
1 c. apple (cored, peeled and chopped)
½ c. raisins or dated
½ c. chopped walnuts
Combine all ingredients and put in a greased slow cooker; mix well. Cover and cook on low for 8 to 9 hours or overnight. Stir before serving. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Blueberry-Oatmeal Breakfast Cake
11/3 c. flour
¾ c. quick cooking oats
2 tsp. baking powder
dash of salt
1 egg
¾ c. sugar
¾ c. plus 3 ts. milk, divided
¼ c. oil
1 c. blueberries
½ c. powdered sugar
½ tsp. almond extract
Mix together flour, oats, baking powder, salt, egg, sugar, ¾ c. milk and oil. Fold in blueberries. Spread batter in an 8 by 8 inch baking dish and bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Blend together powdered sugar, almond extract and remaining 3 tsp. of milk and pour over warm cake. Makes 8 servings.
Bar-B-Q Meatballs
1 c. cream
1 lb. hamburger
2 c. oatmeal
2 eggs
½ c. chopped onion
½ tsp. garlic powder
2 tsp. salt
½ tsp. pepper
2 tsp. chili powder
Sauce
1½ c. brown sugar
2 T. liquid smoke
2 c. ketchup
½ ts. garlic powder
Mix ingredients and shape into balls. Mix sauce ingredients and pour over meatballs. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Makes 7 servings.
Apple Crisp
4 – 6 c. apples, sliced
2/3 c. sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
2 c. quick oats
1 c. brown sugar
½ c. flour
dash of salt
1 stick of margarine, melted
Grease a 9 by 13 baking dish. Put apples in bottom of baking dish. Add sugar and cinnamon. Mix oats, brown sugar, flour, salt and margarine together and press on top of apples. Bake 30 to 40 minutes at 350 degrees.
Mock Pecan Pie
1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell
¼ c. butter
1 c. dark Karo
½ c. oatmeal
½ c. white sugar
dash of salt
½ c. coconut
Mix the ingredients and put into an unbaked pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes.
Banana Oatmeal Cookies
2 c. flour
1 tsp. cinnamon
½ tsp. nutmeg
dash of salt
1 tsp. baking powder
¼ tsp. baking soda
1 c. sugar
1 c. shortening
2 eggs
1 c. mashed banana
2 c. oatmeal
1 bag of chocolate chips
Sift dry ingredients. Add eggs, shortening and banana. Beat until smooth. Add oatmeal and chips. Drop by teaspoon onto cookie sheet. Bake at 350 for 12 to 15 minutes.
