GREENSBURG - Greetings to you from a distance this week. My family and I are enjoying the beauty of the Smoky Mountains. We are staying high On Top of Old Smokey. Remember the song that was popular back in the '50s?
We have a beautiful view from our cabin high over Gatlinburg. We can see the Ober tram from our window. The leaves haven't turned much, but we took a drive today to Cherokee and the scenery going there was just breathtaking. We are four tired people tonight.
We've got several more days yet, and I imagine we will come home tired, but ready to come back at any time.
The Clinton Club did a great job hosting our annual Achievement program covering the last two years. The catered meal was delicious. Rita Hellmich did a super job sharing her quilts with us. She is the most talented person I know when it comes to putting fabrics together to end up with a beautiful quilt.
The highlight of the evening was the announcing of the Homemaker of the Year for the last two years. The winner for 2020 was Paulette Duerstock of the Linger Awhile Club. She is our county Homemakers Treasurer and does a good job of keeping our finances going where they need to be. She is very involved with church and community service activities. I can't begin to tell you all of them. The winner for 2021 was Juanita Israel of the Fifty Club. She is also very involved in her church as well as the community. These two ladies are very talented, and share their talents with everyone.
The next Council meeting will be November 1 at the Extension Office. Also, mark your calendar for November 11 for the Madison District Retreat. This will be a one-day retreat just like we had last year. The same format will be followed, but on a smaller scale. If you want to attend, the cost is $20. You may send your money to Marilyn Davis.
I have some recipes for you if you're getting ready for the holidays that are coming up faster than you think.
HALLOWEEN PUPPY CHOW SNACK MIX
6 cups Rice Chex cereal
1 cup semi-sweet or milk chocolate chips
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 cups powdered sugar
1/2 cup mini peanut butter cps
1/2 cup M&Ms or other orange and black chocolate chips
1/2 cup candy eyes
1/2 cup candy corn
Place cereal in large mixing bowl. In a small microwave-safe bowl, combine chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter. Heat for 1 minute and stir to combine until completely melted. Pour chocolate mixture over cereal and stir to coat completely. In a large resealable bag, add powdered sugar and the cereal mixture. Seal bag and toss to coat completely. Remove from bag and pour into large bowl. Add peanut butter cups, M&Ms and candy eyes.
RANCH SNACK CRACKERS
1/2 cup butter, melted
2 tablespoons dry ranch salad dressing mix
1 1/2 tablespoons dried dill
1 1/2 teaspoons lemon pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 tablespoon onion powder
1 9-ounce bag oyster crackers
Hear oven to 350 degrees. Whisk together the butter, dressing mix, dill, lemon pepper, garlic and onion powder in a measuring cup or small bowl. Pour the crackers into a large bowl. While stirring, drizzle in the butter mixture. Stir well to make sure the crackers are evenly coated. Pour onto a large rimmed baking sheet and spread into a single layer. Bake for 10 minutes, stir, then continue baking for another 10 minutes or until the crackers are golden brown and fragrant. Let cool and then store in an airtight container at room temperature.
ARE YOU KIDDING ME CAKE
1 box cake mix (your choice of flavor)
1 can pie filling (your choice of flavor)
3 eggs
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray the bottom and sides of a 9 X 13-inch pan with cooking spray. In a large bowl, beat the three eggs together. Add the cake mix and pie filling. Stir well to combine and eliminate lumps. Spread the cake mix into the baking pan. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until cooked through. Enjoy!
Combinations:
Spice and apple pie
French vanilla and peach
Chocolate and strawberry
White and blueberry
Yellow and cherry
White and pumpkin pie
Strawberry and strawberry
