GREENSBURG - We always welcome new members to the Extension Homemakers. If interested just call the Extension Office for more details. Our mission statement is to strengthen families through continuing education, leadership development and volunteer community service. There are several clubs throughout the county if you are interested, or maybe you know of a group of your friends that would be interested in starting a club. We have educational programs, do volunteer work throughout the community, and just like to meet new people and get new ideas and sharing skills. Call 812- 663- 8388 for more information.
It seems fall is with us. This is time for family activities such as visiting a pumpkin patch or an orchard where the whole family can pick apples and learn that they just don't come from the store. I think we need to go more as a family and work together for the good of our community as well as our country.
Well, back to some recipes. Last week I wrote about apples and said I got galas; the other ones are called blondees, not goldees. They were also very good.
Sausage Potato Supper
2 small red potatoes, cubed
1 T. butter
1 small zucchini, cut into 1/4 inch slices
1/8 tsp. garlic
1/2 lb. smoked sausage, cut into 1/2 inch slices
1/4 tsp. pepper
grated Parmesan cheese, optional
Put potatoes in a small saucepan and cover with enough water to bring to a boil Cook until tender. In a skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat; saute zucchini with garlic salt until crisp-tender. Add smoked sausage; cook and stir until browned. Drain potatoes; stir in zucchini mixture; sprinkle with pepper and cheese if desired. Makes two servings.
Crunchy Baked French Toast
5 eggs
3/4 c. milk
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. vanilla
dash of salt
4 c. Cap't Crunch cereal, crushed
12 slices of French bread, 1 inch thick
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a bowl, whisk the first 5 ingredients until blended. Place cereal in another bowl. Dip both sides of bread in egg mixture and then in cereal, patting the cereal to adhere. Place on a greased baking sheet. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown, turning once. Makes 6 servings.
Fresh Apple and Pear Salad
4 medium apples, thinly sliced
2 medium pear, thinly sliced
1 medium cucumber, seeded and chopped
1 medium red onion, halved and thinly sliced
1/4 c. apple cider or juice
1 T. snipped fresh dill
1 T. olive oil
1 T. spicy brown mustard
1 T brown sugar
salt and pepper to taste
In a bowl, combine apples, pears, cucumber and onion. In a small bowl, whisk the remaining ingredients until blended. Pour over apple mixture to coat;. Refrigerate until serving. Makes 8 servings.
Butterscotch Apple Crisp
6 c. sliced, peeled tart apples (about 5 large)
3/4 c. brown sugar
1/2 c. flour
1/2 c. oats
1 pkg (3 1/2 oz. ) cook and serve butterscotch pudding mix
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 c. cold butter or margarine
Place apples in a 3-qt. slow cooker. In a bowl, combine brown sugar, flour, oats, pudding mix and cinnamon. Cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle over apples. Cover and cook on low for 5 hours or until apples are tender. Makes 6 servings. Serve with ice cream.
Blueberry Angel Dessert
1 8 oz. pkg cream cheese, softened
1 c. powdered sugar
1 8 oz. carton of whipped topping, thawed
1 prepared angel food cake ( 8 to 10 oz.) cut into 1-inch cubes
2 cans of blueberry pie filling
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth; fold in whipped topping and cake cubes. Spread evenly in an ungreased 13 by 9 inch baking dish; top with pie filling. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving. Makes 12 servings.
