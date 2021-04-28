GREENSBURG - It seems we have been having the usual Indiana weather. Snow one day, a heat wave the next week. That is what is great about Indiana, you never know what is coming.
The International program was great last week. It was good to see some of ladies we haven't seen for a year or more. I want to thank the Kitchen Kookies, Spice of Life and the Fifty Club for all their work.
The program on Israel by Sue Menefee was great. I will give you a few highlights about the country of Israel. It is the only Jewish state on Earth. The city of Jericho is one of the oldest cities in the world. The pictures were great. A lot of them brought back the names and places that we read about in the Bible. There are 8.4 million people in Israel. The country is about the size of the state of New Jersey. The official languages are Hebrew and Arabic. It is the only liberal democracy in the Middle East. It has one of the highest percentages per capita in the world of home computers.
The two items that the county can take to the Homemakers conference this June are an apron made by Rita Hellmich and a quilt made by Alice Woodhull. Good job, girls!
Also, booklets about the Open Class exhibits for the fair are available at the Extension office. The booklets have all the details. The fair is July 8 to 15. We will not have any food exhibits this year.
Classes - Collections
Class 1 - corks
Class 2 - odd ball collections (odd items) Display no larger than 18 in. by 18 in.
Class 3 - Decatur County Memorabilia
Class 4 - Other
Antiques- Items must be 50 years old or older and not been exhibited before
Class 1 - an old book a.. family b. other
Class 2 - Vintage apron
Class 3 - old toy farm equipment
Class 4 - Hand tool
Class 5 - License plate
Other Crafts- one entry per class, per person
Class 1 - Jigsaw puzzles
Class 2 - Ceramics
Class 3 - Hobby Lobby fanatics- crafts you made with items purchased at Hobby Lobby
class 4 - wood items
So much for that now, more next time.
Below are some recipes you might like.
Poppy Seed Chicken
1 c. sour cream
1 can. cream of chicken soup
1 T. poppy seeds
1 tsp. dill week
4 c. cubed and cooked chicken
3 c. cooked rice
1 1/2 c. butter flavored cracker crumbs
1/2 c. melted butter
Combine sour cream, soup, poppy seeds and dill. Stir in chicken and rice. Spread in a grease 11 by 7 inch baking dish. Combine the crumbs and butter; sprinkle over top. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees until bubbly, about 30 minutes. Makes 6 servings.
Potatoes Romanoff
5 or 6 potatoes cooked and cubed
1 c. cottage cheese
1 c. sour cream
salt and pepper
green onions chopped
grated Cheddar cheese
Pour all ingredients into a baking dish. Be sure to mix well. Top with grated cheese and bake in a 350 degrees oven for 45 minutes or until brown.
Rhubarb Bread
3 c. rhubarb roughly chopped
2 T. white sugar
1 1/2 c. white sugar
1 c. oil
2 eggs
1 T. vanilla
3 c. flour
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. baking powder
1/2 c. chopped nuts - optional
Toss rhubarb with 2 T. sugar while preparing batter. In a large bowl, beat eggs, oil, vanilla and remaining sugar until well blended. In another bowl, whisk together dry ingredients. Add to oil mixture. Stir in rhubarb and nuts (if desired). Batter will be thick. Put batter into 2 greased and floured 8x4 loaf pans. Bake at 350 for 50 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand in pan 10 minutes before removing to wire rack.
