We are still preparing for winter with making tomato juice, freezing corn and maybe more as time goes. It is always great to see a full freezer and my fruit shelves full when winter comes. I just remember doing that growing up and I still enjoy doing it.
If you are interested in joining the Extension Homemakers just call the Extension Office at 812-663-8388. We are always looking for new members. We have many interesting programs and several different activities during the year. Coming up Sept. 1 at the Extension office is our next sewing day.for making boys shorts for Operation Christmas Child. We always need help and supplies including fabric, sewing notions, and other items. For more info, call Isabelle Royse at 812-662-6841.
The Homemakers have various lessons available during the year such as How financially prepared are you?; Fall free, a lesson on fall prevention; Stress and self care; and many more. These lessons are also available just for the asking at the office.
Here a few recipes for you to try.
Creamed Peas and New Potatoes
1 1/2 lb. tiny new potatoes
2 c. shelled peas (frozen may be used)
1/2 c. sliced green onions
2 T. butter
1 T. flour
salt and pepper to taste
1 c. milk
Scrub potatoes and remove a narrow strip of peel around the center of each. Cook until tender; drain. Cook onions in butter until tender. Stir in flour, salt and pepper. Add milk. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly; then cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes more. Combine vegetables and onion mixture; stir and serve.
Italian Chicken
1 1/4 lb. chicken parts
1 c. tomato juice
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
salt and pepper
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Wash chicken. Pour tomato juice in 9 X 13 inch baking dish. Add chicken, skin-side down. Sprinkle on spices. Bake one hour, turn, and bake and extra 30 to 45 minutes.
Creamed Dried Beef
1 4 oz. pkg. sliced dried beef
2 T. butter
2 T. flour
1/8 tsp. salt
1 1/3 c. milk
1/4 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
Cook beef and butter in skillet for 3 minutes or until edges of dried beef curl. Stir in flour and pepper. Add milk and Worcestershire sauce all at once. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Serve over toast or biscuits. Makes 2 servings.
Zucchini Casserole
1 1/2 to 2 lb. ground beef
1/2 c. chopped onion
1 4 oz can mushroom and 1 can of mushroom soup
2 c. Mozzarella cheese
3 c. grated zucchini
1 8 oz. pkg noodles (cooked)
7 strips of bacon, crumbled
Brown beef and onions; drain. Add zucchini and mushrooms and cook until tender. Stir in mushroom soup. In a 2 qt. casserole dish, layer cooked noodles, hamburger mixture and cheese . Top with bacon and bake at 350 for 1 hour.
Fresh Apple Cake
2 c. sugar
11/2 c. salad oil
2 eggs, beaten
3 c. flour
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. soda
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. vanilla
1 c. coconut
3 c. peeled, shredded apples
1/2 c. nuts
Beat sugar and oil. Add beaten eggs and mix well. Add dry ingredients, beating well. Stir in remaining ingredients. Bake in a 9 by 13 inch baking dish at 350 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes. Make a glaze of 1 c. powdered sugar and 2 T. water and put on warm cake.
