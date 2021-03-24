GREENSBURG - By the time most of you are reading this the Madison District Spring Meeting will be written in the history books. We are the only district in the state to have an actual meeting. The rest were all "virtual." Aren't we lucky to have our state officers in person?We will get a lot of information since we haven't had a meeting since over a year ago. We have been preparing for this for a long time and are happy to have everyone with us.
The next big activity for us is our International Night, which will be April 20 at First Baptist Church. In case you don't know where the church is, it is one block west of the north side of the Courthouse Square. The evening will begin with registration at 6 followed by the meal at 6:30. Our speaker will be Sue Menefee talking about her trip to Israel a few years ago. We are planning an authentic Israeli meal as best we can. I know we will come away with a greater knowledge about the customs of Israel. Reservations should be in by April 10; they are $12 and should be sent to Paulette Duerstock, 2004 E. CR 700 S., Greensburg, IN 47240.
I am not sure whether we will have the Cultural Arts contest this year at Home and Family Conference until we hear from our state officers. Or even if we will have the conference. I sure hope we have it as I'm eager to see all my friends from all over the state.
I am enjoying all my daffodils. It seems they came up over night and started blooming. They are such a bright addition to the landscape before anything else starts. I can enjoy them from every window. The gardener I live with has been out scratching in the dirt. I hope his efforts aren't in vain. The weather just has to cooperate now. Those spring vegetables will taste good. And it won't be long until the mushrooms start popping up. We just need some nice warm sunny days for that.
Do you ever use those recipes that pop up on your Facebook? I like to see them and occasionally try them. I'll share a couple that I printed off in the last day or so.
SWEET AND SOUR MEATBALLS
1 slice soft bread
2 tablespoons water
1/2 pound ground beef
1/2 pound ground pork
1 egg
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Sauce:
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 red bell pepper
1 green bell pepper
1 can pineapple chunks or tidbits with juice
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon minced ginger
1 1/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup white vinegar
1/2 cup catsup
3 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons soy sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
To make meatballs:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees: Line a baking sheet with foil sprayed with cooking spray. Tear bread into small pieces and place in a food processor. Process until the bread is in fine crumbs and combine with water. Stir and let sit for a few minutes. In a large bowl, combine meat, egg, seasoning, salt, pepper and soaked bread crumbs. Don't over mix. Shape into 1.5 to 2.5 inch balls. Place 1 inch apart on baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until a meat thermometer reads at least 160 degrees. Remove from the oven.
Sauce: In a large skillet saute peppers in oil until crisp-tender. Add garlic and ginger and cook 1 minute. Stir in the pineapple with juice. In a large glass measuring cup or bowl, whisk together the sugar, vinegar, catsup, cornstarch, and soy sauce. Add to the pan with peppers and pineapple. Add the meatballs and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes until thickened and meatballs are heated through. Taste and adjust salt and pepper if necessary. If desired for a milder sauce, stir in 1/4 cup water or broth.
HOMEMADE RANCH DRESSING
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/4 cup sour cream
1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
1/2 teaspoon dill weed
1/2 cup dried chives
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir together until well combined. For best results, refrigerate for an hour or so before using or serving. If dressing gets too thick, simply add additional milk, buttermilk,or water until desired consistency is reached.
APPLE CINNAMON BUN BREAKFAST CASSEROLE
Cooking spray
1 container cinnamon rolls
1 can apple pie filling
3 eggs
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Topping: 1/8 cup brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
Vanilla glaze: 1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon milk
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8-inch square pan with cooking spray. Cut up cinnamon rolls into bite-sized pieces and spread evenly on the bottom of the casserole dish. Spread pie filling evenly over top of the rolls. In a large bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, salt, vanilla, and cinnamon. Pour over top of pie filling. To make the topping, stir together brown sugar and cinnamon in small bowl. Sprinkle over egg mixture. Cover and bake for 30 minutes. Then remove the cover and bake an additional 30 minutes or until egg mixture is set.
Serve hot. Drizzle with vanilla glaze. Put powdered sugar, milk, vanilla in a bowl. Whisk until smooth. Add more milk/sugar to reach desired consistency.
BAKED PARMESAN SWEET POTATOES
2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons butter, melted
4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
Dried parsley
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Peel and cube sweet potatoes into 1-inch cubes. Place garlic, oil, butter, salt, Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning in a Ziploc bag and mix well. Throw in sweet potatoes and shake until well coated. Place aluminum foil on cookie sheet and spray lightly. Place coated sweet potatoes onto cookie sheet and spread out evenly. Bake for 18 to 22 minutes. Serve warm and sprinkle with dried parsley if desired.
