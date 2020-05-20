GREENSBURG - Homemakers clubs have not been able to meet recently, but are looking forward to soon meeting their neighbors and friends again.
We can also look forward to the fair coming up with some changes, I am sure, and will let you know when that happens. Also, Decatur County will host the Fall Madison District Day on Sept. 3, so put that on your calendar!
As we were taking a drive last week, I was glad to see all the 2020 graduating senior signs in the yards. I am glad that the schools will be having their graduations, even if it is with a limited number of people. These seniors look forward to this for 12 years. We wish them good luck in their future.
Also, remember to vote in the primary this year. It is a privilege we have; be sure to take advantage of it.
Here are few new recipes for you to try. My daughter brought me a piece of this banana bread and it was very good so I am sharing the recipe with you.
Chocolate Chip Banana Bread
3 med. overripe bananas, mashed
3/4 c. sugar
1 egg
1 t. vanilla
1/4 c. oil
1 1/2 c. flour
1 1/4 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/8 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1 c. chocolate chips. Mini ones work well
Combine bananas, sugar, egg, vanilla and oil. Combine dry ingredients and add to banana mixture. Fold in chips. Bake in a parchment lined 9 by 5 inch bread pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes. Makes one loaf.
Oven Barbecued Pork Chops
6 to 8 chops
Sauce
1 T. Worcestershire sauce
2 T. vinegar
2 tsp. brown sugar
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/2 tsp. chili powder
1/2 tsp. paprika
3/4 c. ketchup
1/3 c. hot water
Combine the sauce ingredients and pour over chops in a 9 by 13 in. pan. Bake at 350 for one hour.
Chicken Bites
4 chicken breasts
1 c. butter cracker crumbs
1/2 c. Parmesan cheese
1/4 c. finely chopped walnuts
1 tsp, basil
1 tsp. thyme
1/2 tsp. seasoned salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1/2 c. melted butter
Cut chicken into bite size pieces. Combine dry ingredients to make a crumb mixture. Dip chicken into melted butter, then in crumbs. Place chicken 1/2 inch apart on foil-lined baking sheets. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until done. Use your favorite dipping sauce. Makes four to six servings.
Cheeseburger Quickie
9 inch baked pie shell
1/2 lb. ground beef
1/3 c. minced onion
1/2 c. salad dressing
1/2 c. milk
3 eggs, beaten
1 1/2 c. grated cheese
1/2 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. pepper
1/4 tsp. oregano.
Fry ground beef and onion together. Combine salad dressing, milk and eggs; beat together. Add cheese, salt, pepper, and oregano. Add the meat and put into a baked pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes.
Triple Orange Salad
1 sm. pkg. orange Jello
1 sm. pkg instant vanilla pudding mix
1 sm pkg. tapioca pudding mix
2 1/2 c. cold water
1 can mandarin oranges , drained
2 c. Cool Whip
Combine puddings and Jello, add cold water and bring to a boil; cook or 3 minutes. Cool. Add oranges and Cool Whip.
Lemon Pie
1 pkg. lemon gelatin
1/2 c. sugar
1 c. boiling water
1 .T. lemon juice
1 cup whipped topping
1 9-inch baked pie shell
Mix gelatin, boiling water, sugar and lemon juice. Chill until it starts to thicken. Fold in whipped topping and put in baked crust.
This may interest all those quilters out there.
FAMILIES are like quilts, you;
stitches in LOVE with needles of cure.
but fitted and joined
By THREADS of memories they share
BRIGHT PATCHES
of happiness, smiles and fun;
Some DARK for the hurts and the tears,
But the PATTERN each FAMILY makes if itself
Is CHERISHED by ALL through the years
