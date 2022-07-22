INDIANAPOLIS - My fiance' and I recently attended a performance of “Honky Tonk Angels” at Beef & Board’s Dinner Theatre on the north side of Indianapolis and had a really fun time!
This show is about three headstrong ladies who are determined to follow their dreams and move to the rootin' tootin' city of Nashville to become country music stars.
Angela Boudine, played by Bridgette Ludlow (Kinky Boots, A Beef & Boards Christmas), is a hardworking housewife who lives with her beer loving, truck driving husband Bubba. Darlene Purvis, played by Shelbi Berry (Hello, Dolly!, Phantom), comes from a life filled with loss and poverty all the while taking care of her father and siblings. And Sue Ellen Smith Barney Fife, played by Kaylee Verble (42nd St, A Beef & Boards Christmas), is a sassy secretary living in Los Angeles who dreams about quitting her job.
This show, which was super cute, is filled with so many iconic songs we all know and love it was almost hard to believe! You’ll hear "9 To 5," "These Boots Were Made for Walkin'," "Your Good Girl's Gonna Go Bad," and many more, so be prepared to sing along (even if just to yourself) and enjoy an evening of great performances!
Honky Tonk Angels is on stage for 37 performances through August 14 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $51 to $76 and include Chef Larry Stoops' always delicious dinner buffet.
To purchase tickets online, visit beefandboards.com or you can call the box office at 317-872-9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays.
