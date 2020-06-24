INDIANAPOLIS - Summer has finally arrived, and with quarantine behind them Hoosier treasure hunters are ready for a road trip!
Whether you are looking for an escape from your daily schedule or a chance to get the family our for a day of fun, the outdoor vintage markets of Indiana are the answer. After missing the first few months of normal operation due to COVID-19, many of these unique shopping venues are now reopening.
Looking for a great time on less than a tank of gas? Check out these spots that are on my list of "got to go there" events for this summer.
The Johnson County 2nd Saturday Vintage and Antique Market is proof that $2 (the cost of admission) still goes a long way. If you have enjoyed this market in the winter months, you are now in for a double treat as they are doing an indoor/outdoor market for summer. Tools, toys, jewelry, primitives, antiques, advertising, repurposed items and some of the best home cooking in southern Indiana await you at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. Closed since February due to the pandemic, they will reopen on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For full information and pictures from recent market days, visit them online at www.facebook.com/jcantiquemarket.
Me & My Sister's Flea Market, located on Ind. 44 in Shelbyville, is a 7,000 square foot indoor market with 75 indoor vendors. Year round indoor hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.. They have now opened their outdoor market on the second Saturday of each month. Their next event, on July 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., is filling up fast, so mark your calendars and plan to head down I-74 for a day in the country. For up to date information and pictures of their latest merchandise, follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/meandmysistersfleamarket.
Nostalgia on 9, one of the best indoor flea markets in central Indiana, is now offering three acres of outside treasures from nearly 700 vendors each month from June through October. Housed in a 1920s Shelby County schoolhouse, it is conveniently located between I-74 and I-65 just outside of Shelbyville. Project pieces, garden iron, primitives, furniture and home decor, antiques and some really unique "junk" make this market a favorite of shoppers from across the state. Whether inside their 12,000 square feet building or enjoying their outdoor booths, it is a great way to spend a day. No charge for admission and very reasonable pricing make this one worth the trip. For future show dates and complete information, give them a call at 317-392-7701 or follow them on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Nostalgia-on-9.
The Tri-State Antique Market is Indiana's largest antiques and vintage markets and, in the opinion of many, one of the best in the country. After cancelling the first two events of the 2020 season, they are gearing up for their first show of the season on Sunday, July 5 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds. This year's shows, which will run through November, have scheduled over 200 dealers, so go prepared to shop! For you "early birds" there is a pre-show hour from 6-7 that assures you the first look at merchandise ranging from country primitives to MCM furnishings. Admission is $4 for adults and the kids get in free. Their Facebook page will give you directions from I-74. www.facebook.com/Tri-State-Antique-Market.
In an attempt to make your visit a safe one, these shows have varying safety measures in place to guard against the spread of COVID-19. I have included contact information for each event so you can visit their FB pages for updated information.
Well, there you have it! Sunshine, vintage junking and Hoosier hospitality at its best. Grab your mask and your sunglasses and let's go get ourselves a bargain!
Until next time, Linda
