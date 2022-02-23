GREENSBURG - I watched the Muhammad Ali special and loved it. He's from my hometown. But why is it always about the heavyweights? Our own Craig Houk fought four world champions, fought in 26 states, fought in five different countries and had 110 pro fights.
Houk calls Greensburg his hometown. He's done something extraordinary besides being a champion boxer, he started the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame.
Houk said he started boxing at the age of seven when his dad took him to the PAL club in Des Moines, Iowa.
"At seven, he said," I saw Marvin Johnson and Lamont Lovelady fight, and Marvin became one of my favorite fighters. Sugar Ray Leonard, Mike Tyson, Michael Spinks and Muhammad Ali are my other favorites."
Houk said he used to go to Hunter Pharmacy on the Square and get KO Magazines to read the articles and study the sport of boxing. (KO was a United States boxing magazine.)
When very young had had hopes of becoming a first-rate professional boxer, and he accomplished his goal. And then he did something even more outstanding, he started the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame. We can be proud that Craig Houk went to Greensburg schools from the second grade until his senior year and calls Greensburg his hometown. He earned a degree in Sports Management from Indiana State university.
Houk's friendship with Johnson goes back to his struggle to get his boxing career started. Houk was working at KB Foods when he tried to get more training in Columbus, Indiana, but the owner of the gym told him not to come back. He thought Houk was a professional. Houk then went to Indianapolis where he met and began training with Marvin Johnson, a three-time world champion.
Johnson was the 1971 National Golden Gloves Light Heavyweight champion of the world and won a bronze medal in the 1972 Olympics. He worked his way up to the professional ranks in the light heavyweight division.
In 2017, James Howell Jr., sports writer for the Greensburg Daily News at the time, wrote, "Fighting out of Greensburg, Indiana, Houk went on to win 68 fights as a professional and fought some of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring. He fought the likes of Hector ‘Macho’ Camacho twice, including once at Madison Square Garden, and Julio Cesar Chavez at the United Center in Chicago.
"Houk’s defining moments include winning the Florida Golden Gloves, winning the Indiana Golden Gloves, winning the IBF Continental Welterweight Championship in 1993, and being one of only three men to ever knock down Camacho. The only two others to do so include Oscar De La Hoya."
Houk said he started thinking about the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017.
"For me, it is about not giving up," said Houk. "In 2018 I went to Marvin Johnson's house and told him he would be the first inductee in boxing history for the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame. Then Lamon Brewster, Tony Zale, Fred Berns, promoter for more than 40 years, and George Defabis."
Five more boxers will be inducted in June.
The Fifth Annual Induction Weekend for 2022 will be held at the museum in Vevay June 9 to 12. The opening bell rings at 1 p.m., and at 1:30 p.m. there will be some events to keep fans busy and happy for the entire weekend. The Parade of 'Champions, Banquet of Champions, Boxing Autograph Card Show, 5K Race, Fun Run and so much will take place during the weekend. The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12.
The fun doesn't stop with the Banquet of Champions.
" There will be an after-party," said Houk, "It will be a knockout weekend for every boxing fan."
Houk will be on WTRE at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
