With widespread travel wavering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some U.S. travelers have already gotten creative when looking for a change of scenery, including going on short weekend getaways or having road trips closer to home. However, when it comes to hotels and other forms of hospitality, many travelers are skeptical on whether or not they’re safe to stay in, or if housekeeping has improved. While some travelers plan to stay in a hotel, others are wary of the consequences of doing so.
What To Expect In Post-COVID-19
Since safety and hygiene have been heavily-weighted topics in a Corona and post-Corona world, the big question still remains: Can hotels get more visitors with their updated housekeeping protocols?
Once COVID-19 subsides, the housekeeping department will most likely be more serious to giving guests the best hospitality possible. In fact, anxious guests will want to be reassured that hotel rooms, resorts, and other public areas are safe, when it comes to cleanliness. Therefore, stricter sanitization and cleaning protocols will be enforced to build that trust.
But will these new protocols come at a cost?
Even though heightened housekeeping is implemented more than ever, some travelers will opt for ‘contactless travel’. In other words, travelers will invent ways of their own to travel without having to stay at a hotel – even shortening vacations, or opting for staycations instead.
Updated Housekeeping Practices For Travelers And Guests
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, housekeeping has evolved to better serve guests and to keep everyone safe. Such updated practices include:
• Social Distancing At All Times – States vary when it comes to re-openings and face-mask mandates. So, it’s important for everyone to understand and adhere to their local regulations, and to practice caution if they plan to travel. Plus, when traveling, social distancing should still be practiced. That means avoiding crowded places as much as possible.
• Consider DIY Cleaning – Even with increased sanitation and longer wait times between you and the last guest, it doesn’t hurt to bring your own cleaning products and wipe down every high-touch surface – phones, light switches, remote controls, etc. And, if you’re flying, you can pour liquid cleaning products into 3oz bottles, or pack disinfecting wipes.
• Requesting Vacant-Prone Rooms – Most travelers, nowadays, are requesting room that have been empty for a few days. Although many hotels have made it a point to heavily sanitize their rooms, it’s understandable that guests will ask for a room that’s has a vacancy period of a few days between them and the previous guest(s). It’s a simple request that hotels must welcome.
• Say No To (But Still Tip) Housekeepers – It’s important for guests to limit how many people enter their hotel room, including housekeepers. Utilize the “Do Not Disturb” sign as much as possible. Or, you need housekeeping, don’t forget to tip the cleaners. Though, housekeeping will have to clean when you’re gone.
Optimizations And Opt-Outs For Housekeeping
While travelers and guests do their part in keeping themselves safe when traveling during the pandemic, all businesses in the hospitality industry must abide by social distancing mandates and optimizations.
Such optimizations and opt-outs include:
• Employee Safety Precautions – Now, many hotel workers are given personal protective ware and equipment, along with enhanced training to ensure safety for everyone – staff and guests. Even mandated temperature and health screenings are implemented every time workers come in to work.
• Know Safety And Sanitation Policies – Safety and sanitation happens before, during, and after a guest’s stay at a hotel. Therefore, it’s important for all staff members to follow these policies, while reinforcing them to guests.
• Opt-outs – Finally, opting-out is now in far higher demand than previous years, thus making it a permanent option for hotels and travelers in the coming months (i.e. hotels offering opt-out as a credit for unusable services like F&B, spa, etc.). And, hotels will even reduce staff to slow the spread.
Conclusion
Since the COVID-19 era has heightened people’s anxiety, especially in the US, extreme measures such as these are already implemented by many hotel and hospitality establishments. From opting-out of certain hospitality areas, to changing cleaning and operational protocols, the housekeeping department has never been highlighted more, since the pandemic had started.
So, by being cautious and safe – regardless if you’re a traveler or a hotel staff member – the travel industry will continue to thrive, despite these drastic changes.
Lauren Groff is a writer at UKWritings and Dissertation Help. She is also a blogger for Sociology Writing Service UK. As a marketer, she develops marketing strategies and studies business development trends for various companies and clients.
