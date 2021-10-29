Wisdom 2:6
“Come, therefore, let us enjoy the good things that exist, and make use of the creation to the full as in youth.
Considering the pandemic and the upcoming holiday season, I felt it important to share some information with you regarding the subject of stress and burnout.
Are you feeling emotionally, physically and mentally drained? Does nothing you do seem to help the feelings go away? It's possible that what you are experiencing is a condition known as burnout.
What Causes Burnout?
According to Psychology Today, the condition of burnout is far more than simply being overworked. Rather, it is a result of working long hours combined with feelings of cynicism and depression. These negative feelings usually result when an individual is in a job where they feel they are out of control of the situation. Either that, or it places them in situations where they may be asked to complete tasks that go against their worldview.
People can also feel burned out due to working towards a goal that they don't agree with. Or if they feel they lack support as they work towards a specific goal.
How Do You Know If You Are Burned Out?
If you drive or walk to work every day with a sense of dread, this is a sure sign of burnout. If you feel cynicism, anger, or irritability towards your job or others, this is another sign you may be becoming burned out. You will often notice you are burned out when feelings of depression, dissatisfaction, and cynicism don't go away for an extended period. You may also begin to have other physical or mental health problems such as headaches, fatigue, heartburn, and other gastrointestinal symptoms.
Burnout vs. Stress
It's important to differentiate between regular stress having to do with work and the state of being burned out. Stress is usually temporary and easily remedied. Burnout is a long-lasting condition that may need the help of a professional to treat.
Stress is usually short-lived or tied to a specific goal. And when that goal is accomplished, the stress usually goes away. On the other hand, burnout is an extended period of stress accompanied by emotional changes. Regular stress, on its own, is not harmful. Burnout is damaging to both the individual who feels the burnout and those involved in that individual’s life.
Overall, burnout is a very dangerous period of extended stress or dissatisfaction with your job or home life. And if left untreated, burnout can lead to a host of other problems in your life. This is why you should learn to recognize the early signs of burnout and make changes in your life before it’s too late.
As our Bible passage suggests, enjoy the good things. God really wants us to enjoy life and learn to manage the stressors in our life. Ask God to hep you, and don’t allow the stress to turn into burnout.
