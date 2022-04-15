“....... So Peter and the other disciple went out and came to the tomb.
— John 20:1-9
They both ran, but the other disciple ran faster than Peter and arrived at the tomb first; he bent down and saw the burial cloths there, but did not go in.
When Simon Peter arrived after him, he went into the tomb and saw the burial cloths there, and the cloth that had covered his head, not with the burial cloths but rolled up in a separate place.
Then the other disciple also went in, the one who had arrived at the tomb first, and he saw and believed.
For they did not yet understand the Scripture that he had to rise from the dead.”
Tomorrow, we celebrate Easter Sunday. I know many celebrate, yet have no idea what they are celebrating other than an egg hunt, candy and a rabbit.
An egg hunt, the candy, and the furry little rabbits are fun things and are exciting for all who participate, but what about the greater reason for celebration? You know, The Resurrection of Jesus Christ.
We have been making a journey called Lent and now Holy Week which had many events that led up to the trial of Jesus, persecution, and death on the cross on Calvary. The story is not the end, it is the beginning.
As we read in the Gospel reading for Easter Sunday, Peter and another disciple entered the tomb and found it empty with the burial cloth lying there, and the cloth that covered Jesus’ face was laying in another place folded.
What is the significance of the folded face covering of Jesus? In the Middle Eastern countries, it was a custom that when a meal was finished the diner would place the napkin on the table folded showing he was finished. In the case of the folded facecloth in the tomb, Our Lord is saying He is finished.
If you recall the story of the crucifixion, they offered him sour wine and He rejected it. He could have taken Myhr for some pain management, but He didn’t. He did take the stripes on His back for our healing, and He did take the punishment for our sins. He was hung up for all of our hang-ups.
Hang-ups, a term from back in the ‘60s that we would hear often, “Man, what’s your hang up?”
On Easter Sunday, would you please focus on the goodness of Our Lord made available to each of us? Be thankful for His resurrection and life that has given humanity great hope and salvation. It’s all for the taking.
