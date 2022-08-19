INDIANAPOLIS - Enjoying lunch, the Hunsuckers—Marty and Glenn, married 63 years—shared a smile in the Pork Tent at the Indiana State Fair Wednesday. Marty is a retired kindergarten teacher, and Glenn taught math, now helping out as a special education bus aid.
“I used to drive blind and deaf kiddos after I first stopped teaching. I used to be right next door from here working at the Deaf School,” said Glenn.
Living just north of Indianapolis makes the state fair an easy and convenient way to spend time together. If you need information pertaining to anything about the fair, the Hunsuckers have your back.
“I have come to the state fair ever since I was a child, so it has to be more than 63 years,” said Judy. “I used to go to the Kentucky fair too because sometimes this was just too far away. Indiana’s fair is much bigger [and better] though.”
For many, the fair is a magical place full of food, friends and fun—always changing yet remaining the same.
“The Pioneer Village is my favorite, I think. The music and the tractor displays … are just amazing,” said Glenn.
The Hunsuckers listened to the blues group at the Pioneer Village when they first arrived but had yet to visit the rest of their favorite spots, like the garden or women’s center.
