I feel sad for the people who don’t know Jesus. The first thought I have when I see these folks trying to navigate through this life is how difficult it must be. How hard it must be to try to carry the weight of the world on your own shoulders. In situations that seem hopeless, I have a God who gives me the hope I need to get through. He gives me that path that cannot be seen by those that don’t believe.
God sent Jesus as the ultimate, physical reminder of the depth of our need. Jesus was here to show us that He is the answer and the only chance to live a life fulfilled is through Him. The devil may provide examples of those who don’t believe and seem content, but I promise you they are not. I’ve tried to live without God, and it does not work.
Psalm 146:8
The Lord gives sight to the blind,
the Lord lifts up those who are bowed down,
the Lord loves the righteous.
The only job I’ll completely focus on for the rest of my life is providing Hope to every person I meet. I want you to understand that Jesus is Hope and the only answer to this world we live in is Hope. Jesus is the way, and the truth, and the life. There is no path to God without Jesus in your life.
