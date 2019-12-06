Years later, John the Baptist started preaching in the desert of Judea. 2 He said, “Turn back to God! The kingdom of heaven will soon be here.”
Matthew 3:1-12
What happened to fall? Is it just me, or have we moved through this year quickly? Spring seemed to slide by, then summer, and now fall is coming to a close and it’s already the second week of Advent.
I have heard that the older one gets the more quickly the days go by, and I now understand that statement.
The Gospel passage for this Sunday is from Matthew’s account of John The Baptist. His is an interesting story from the time of conception forward. I have been reading a chapter from Luke’s Gospel each day in December. Since there are 24 chapters the book takes us up to Christmas Eve.
I would recommend that you give that a try. You have a few days of chapters to catch up on, but when finished you will have a clear picture of what Advent and Christmas is all about.
John’s parents were up in years and well past the years of reproducing, or so they thought (as did everyone else). Elizabeth was not able to have children. Luke 1:13 is where we pick up this story. 13 But the angel said to him, “Do not be afraid, Zacharias, for your prayer is heard; and your wife Elizabeth will bear you a son, and you shall call his name John.”
As you read the rest of this story in Luke, you will find that because Zacharias seemed to find some humor and disbelief in the announcement, he was unable to speak, and for him being a priest that made it difficult to perform his duties.
The angel Gabriel made it clear in the 13th verse: “And the angel answered and said to him, ‘I am Gabriel, who stands in the presence of God, and was sent to speak to you and bring you [d]these glad tidings. 20 But behold, you will be mute and not able to speak until the day these things take place, because you did not believe my words which will be fulfilled in their own time.’”
What is the lesson you have learned in this story?
For me, trust the message of God. This is one reason I trust the Bible. I have spent years in study both in gaining a doctorate in theology and the ongoing study of scripture. It is important that we, as Christians, never fail to study as Paul told young Timothy 2:15 Be diligent to present yourself approved to God, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
I pray you to have a wonderful Advent that prepares for the birthday celebration of Our Lord.
