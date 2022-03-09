GREENSBURG - I've had the greatest time the last couple of weeks looking at some old books that were once in the Independent Order of Odd Fellows office here. I love seeing signatures of people I've heard about since living in Decatur County and met many descendants. There was a time in Decatur County when most of the smaller towns in the county had active Odd Fellows Lodges. Auction sites on the Internet show many treasures saved from the State I.O.O.F. Home that was once in Greensburg. The books were given to me by a friend and they will be at the Decatur County Historical Museum soon.
Handwritten entries are in a beautiful handwriting (if sometimes a little hard to read), most are from the 1880s and 1870s. A postcard to Willard L. Dunn, Secretary, was mailed to the lodge. There are several books, about 10 or so, and each a treasure in my eyes.
The first lodge was established in New York City in 1806. A split in 1843 caused the organization to name it Independent Order of Odd Fellows. On September 20, 1851, I.O.O.F. became the first national fraternity to accept both men and women when it formed the Daughters of Rebekah. Schuyler Colfax (Vice President of the United States under President Grant) started the movement. Later the name was changed to Rebekahs.
The I.O.O.F. continues in the 21st century with lodges around the world, and is claimed to be the "largest united international fraternal order in the world under one head" with every lodge working with the Sovereign Grand Lodge located in the United States. (Description from the Internet.)
I've seen that the Odd Fellows command is to “visit the sick, relieve the distressed, bury the dead and educate the orphan.” There are lodges all over the world and their purpose continues to help mankind.
The Odd Fellows Lodge in Greensburg was interesting. It had some major community leaders as Grand Masters. Men such as Will C. Cumback who was Lt. Governor of Indiana from Jan. 11, 1869 to Jan. 13, 1873, and as mentioned in John Pratt's book, a friend of Abraham Lincoln. Cicero F. Northern, who was mayor of Greensburg three times, first time from 1891-1898, again from 1902-1904 and again from 1926-1935, was also a Grand Master. Will C. Ehrhardt was another, and Murray Gordon, who was for many years with the Greensburg Daily News served as Grand Master, too.
In the 1984, Murray Gordon wrote that the first lodge was located in the brick building on the west side of the Courthouse Square where Pickers Paradise is now located. It cost the lodge $30,000 and was later sold to Max Dalmbert for $16,000. Gordon wrote that it has been under lease to the G. C. Murphy Co. which was located on the first floor (and basement) for several years.
After selling that building the Odd Fellows purchased the three story building on the east side of the square for $20,000 and was there for several years. The Odd Fellow and Rebekah Home was built in about 1906 and included a home for homeless children, known as the "Colfax Memorial." I had the pleasure of interviewing one woman who was raised there in the orphanage and she didn't have any bad memories from it. In Indiana there are many Colfax memorials, schools etc named for him. Schuyler Colfax served as the 17th vice president of the United States from 1869 to 1873, and as the 25th speaker of the House of Representatives from 1863 to 1869.
The impressive I.O.O.F. buildings that had been there were torn down in the 1970s. Former resident Jeff Martin saw the statue now standing at the I.O.O.F. state headquarters near the intersection of Lynhurst Drive and Rockville Road, on the west side of Indianapolis.
