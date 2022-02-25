GREENSBURG – Praying is such an everyday normal thing that most of us do. It’s in all parts of our lives. People pray at weddings, funerals, holiday events, etc. We pray at the birth of someone and the death of someone.
People pray for direction and wisdom in life. Mothers pray for their children and families. Prayer goes on in just about everything in life.
But what do you do after you have prayed for something? Do you sit around and wait? Do you do something else with the prayer? Do you continue life as usual? Do you keep praying about it again and again until the answer comes?
There doesn’t seem to be any instruction for what happens after you pray.
Sometimes, we get ahead of God after we pray. We pray and then we expect immediate results or answers. When the answer doesn’t come, we step out and do what we think and mess things up.
Other times we just get frustrated with prayer or God and we stop believing and our expectation becomes low. Disappointment sets in and discouragement begin to rule our heart.
Here are three key points to remember after you have prayed about something. Keep these keys close in your memory so that disappointment, discouragement, or unbelief won’t settle in your heart.
Listening
Listening after you have prayed is as much a part of prayer as the praying or speaking part. A lot of people come to their prayer time, and they just talk to God. They pour out, they ask, they cry, and they release a lot of words and emotions, but they never really stop to listen to God. What do I mean?
Prayer is two ways. You pray. You wait and listen. Then God talks. Don’t be in a rush to get up from your prayer time without waiting. Wait for God to speak. This is a major part of prayer. One of the unique things about prayer is the God we pray to is alive and willing to talk back to us. It’s never a one-way conversation.
Trusting
The next key is trusting. If you waited for God to speak back to you as instructed above, you now must trust what He said. Trust comes out of knowing a person. The more you pray the more you get to know God. The more you know Him the more you will trust Him.
Obeying & Doing
Your next key is obedience. You have prayed and you are going to trust what He said to you. Now, you obey the instruction He gives to you. God can say some shocking things to us at times. He can say things that we would probably never have thought of. He can give you an instruction that may seem outlandish or strange to you. It will be easy to obey that when you have been trusting Him.
Thanksgiving
The last key is a heart of thanks. After you have prayed, spend some time just thanking God for what you know He is going to do. Thank Him for answering your prayer any way He sees fit. Thank Him for being your Father. Give Him the highest praise of expectation for the answer you know is coming. Let your faith soar with thanksgiving for the reality of how big God is in your situations.
These are a few of the things you can do after prayer. They don’t have to take a long time but are a necessary part of the process.
Take these keys and let them settle in you. Let your heart rest after prayer that God knows best and has everything you need under control. Trust that He will not let you go. Let your mind rest that His word is true for you in all things.
God is the one true faithful God, dear friend, and the answers are on the way. Happy praying.
I invite you to join with me for the Season of Lent which begins Wednesday, March 2 on Ash Wednesday, when I will walk us through a Season Learning About Prayer. This will be live-streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/faithpoints1. Hope to see you there at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.