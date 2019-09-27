It seems to me that nobody is happy with the way they are. When you are young, you want to be old and then when you get old you want to be young.
It dawned on me this past week when I was sitting in my chair in the middle of the afternoon with no inspiration to get out of the chair and go do something.
I was just chilling in my chair when the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage walked by, stopped in front of me, put both hands on her hips, stared at me for a moment giving me that look. Then she said, “I guess you’re getting old, aren’t you?”
With that, she whirled around and walked away, leaving me to my own thoughts. Nothing is scarier in the whole world than to be left with your own thoughts.
Then I chuckled to myself. As I thought about me being old and my wife recognizing that I am old, it dawned on me that she is older than me. Now please, do not let her know I let this slip out of the bag. But, if I’m old, what does that make her?
Being the gentleman that I am, and a great lover of life, I will never bring this to her attention. If she finds out that she is old, she will never learn this information from me. I may be old, but my goal is to get older.
Right after this little incident, I walked into a McDonald’s restaurant to get some coffee. I prefer to keep certain things to myself and my age is one of them. I cannot hide my good looks; it is all out there in the open for everybody to see.
“Are you a senior citizen?” The waitress behind the counter asked chipperly.
At first, this really irritated me. What business is it of her with regards to my age? I was just about ready to ask her what her age was when she changed the whole conversation.
“If you are a senior citizen your coffee is only $.80.” With that, she smiled quite gingerly.
That puts age in a very different perspective for me. Normally, coffee is $1.39, but for senior citizens, it is only $.80. A lot of things I am not very proficient at, but arithmetic is not one of them. If I would admit to this young lady that I was a senior citizen, I could save $.59. I do not know about anybody else, but $.59 is $.59!
“Why, yes,” I muttered, “I am a senior citizen.”
“Oh dear,” she giggled, “you sure do not look like a senior citizen to me.”
Now, I do not know if she really meant that or not but allow me to repeat myself, $.59 is $.59!
My great objective from this time on is to cash in on as much Senior Citizen benefits as I can get. After all, $.59 is $.59! And, if I get a cup of coffee every day, I will save $215.35 in the year, every year. Who would have thought that getting old would pay such rich dividends?
It is not getting old that is the problem, it is not discovering the real foundation of life, which is none other than Jesus Christ.
“The glory of young men is their strength: and the beauty of old men is the gray head”
(Proverbs 20:29).
Getting old is not for sissies. It takes a real man to get old.
