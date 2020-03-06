It was a busy week last week and then the mail came and brought me a package from one of my relatives. It turned out to be old pictures of my family from decades ago.
As I was going through these photographs, I could hardly recognize most of them. According to the letter in the package, they were my relatives. Most had been dead for 40 to 50 years.
Then I hit that “aha” moment. There was a picture of a relative I had long ago forgotten about. Why I forgot about him, I will never know. He actually died almost 50 years ago.
When I saw that picture, I had to call my wife over to show her.
“This is a picture of Uncle Frank.” I leaned back and smiled, thinking of him and all the antics associated with him.
“Have I ever met your Uncle Frank?”
I looked at my wife, smiled, and said, "No, my dear, you would have remembered him if you did."
The memories of good old Uncle Frank began marinating in my head, and stories began developing. If anybody could screw up a situation, it was good old Uncle Frank.
His wife, Aunt Betty, always got frustrated at her husband when he was interrupting her conversations. He did that quite often, much to her chagrin. And believe me, her “cha” didn't grin that much.
In the middle of a conversation, Uncle Frank would break in and say, “In my humble opinion…” Then he would take the conversation off in the direction nobody could have ever expected.
One time, I wish that I could have been there then, it all came to a head.
I think it was in a church setting, but a group of people was together talking about something. I do not know what the conversation was about, and I wish I‘d been there. But it was at that point that everything came to a head with good old Uncle Frank.
As the conversation was getting along all of a sudden, Uncle Frank said, “In my humble opinion…” At that moment, Aunt Betty had enough, jumped in, and took control of the situation.
"Frank," she said in a very stern voice, "you are not humble, and nobody is interested in any opinion you might have."
From that moment on, nobody ever heard Uncle Frank ever say again the words, “In my humble opinion…”
My wife laughed rather heartily as I told her this story. I wish she could have met him because he was quite a character. I must say, as I think about that situation, my wife reminds me a lot of good ole Aunt Betty.
Later on that day, we were involved in something; she was talking about the plans that we needed to make, and I interrupted her by saying, "In my humble opinion…" That is as far as I got because she immediately jumped in and said, “Now I know who reminds me of Uncle Frank.”
A verse of Scripture came to my mind at that time. “Likewise, ye younger, submit yourselves unto the elder. Yea, all of you be subject one to another, and be clothed with humility: for God resisteth the proud, and giveth grace to the humble” (1 Peter 5:5).
What I have learned is that humble people rarely give their opinion.
