"We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Prosperity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for United States of America"
These words, written 234 years ago in 1787, are the Preamble to our Constitution. The Constitution is the basis foundation for our way of life, assuring citizens of the freedoms Americans cherish.
Constitution Week is September 17-23, celebrating the signing of the important document. In 1955, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress and this week of observance was signed into law by President Eisenhower in 1956. Let us celebrate the week by reflecting and resolving to be better informed, responsible citizens. Read the Constitution! Study the Amendments and the Bill of Rights.
The Lone Tree Chapter DAR in Decatur County has put displays in the schools as well as the Greensburg and Westport libraries to commemorate the week.
We invite you to ring your bells at 4 p.m. September 17, the date in 1787 when the Constitution was signed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ring them loud and proud!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.